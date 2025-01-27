Sinners: Michael B. Jordan Movie Releases Disturbing Clip Ahead of New Trailer

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Viewers who tuned into Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game were surprised with a sneak peek from Sinners, the supernatural thriller from Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Creed actor Michael B. Jordan. The minute-long teaser precedes the new Sinners trailer releasing Tuesday, Jan. 28, and is accompanied by an ominous tagline: “Sinners are coming.”

Sink your teeth into the teaser below:

The footage begins with a trio of bluegrass musicians — Jack O’Connell (28 Years Later), Lola Kirke (Gone Girl), and Peter Dreimanis of the band July Talk — who are “hungry as dogs” and looking to be invited into the speakeasy owned by twin brothers Elijah and Elias (Jordan in a dual role).

They play a rendition of “Pick Poor Robin Clean,” crooning the lyrics: “I picked poor Robin clean, I picked poor Robin clean. I picked his head, I picked his feet. I would’a picked his body, but he wasn’t fit to eat.”

What follows is 20 seconds of eerie footage, showing a dancing Mary (Hailee Steinfeld), a blood-drenched Michael B. Jordan, and a cackling woman saying, “We’re gonna kill every last one of you.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Sinners is strongly hinting at vampires.

“Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back,” the official synopsis reads.

Jordan — who has appeared in all five of Coogler’s films as director, including 2013’s Fruitvale Station, 2015’s Creed, 2018’s Black Panther, and 2022’s Wakanda Forever — leads cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Deadpool & Wolverine), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies), and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his Black Panther franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Coogler is producing alongside Sev Ohanian (Creed III) and Zinzi Coogler (Marvel’s Ironheart), with Göransson serving as an executive producer with Will Greenfield (Euphoria) and Rebecca Cho.

The IMAX-shot Sinners is in theaters April 18.