‘Skyward’ Heads To Sony Pictures Under ‘Lucifer’ Creator

It looks like Sony Pictures is getting in on even more comic book fun. With a full line-up of Spider-Man standalone films on the way, the company has landed the film rights to one of Image Comics‘ brand-new series.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures has taken it upon itself to carry the rights for Skyward. The comic made its debut earlier this year, but its rave reviews have made it a must-read already.

As the report goes, Brad Peyton will be directing the film, and fans will know him for overseeing Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson. Skyward creator Joe Henderson will act as an executive producer while Peyton and Jeff Fierson produce on the side.

“Jeff and I are focused on making event films — regardless of budget or scope,” Peyton said in a newly released statement. “‘Skyward’ is a big one. We’re very excited to deliver on what an anti-gravity movie should deliver on and be working with Joe Henderson on this.”

As for Henderson, fans will know the comic creator for his high-profile gig on TV. The man is the showrunner on Netflix’s Lucifer nowadays. He’s been doing double-duty with Skyward as Henderson is in charge of its story. The sci-fi comic leans into Lucifer‘s quick dialogue, but its high-flying setting sets it apart from anything else on the scene. So, a big screen take on Skyward should be a treat to watch if Sony can nail its aesthetic.

Want to get in on Skyward? You can check out the synopsis for the comic’s first issue below:

“MY LOW-G LIFE,” Part One One day, gravity on earth suddenly became a fraction of what it is now. Twenty years later, humanity has adapted to its new low-gravity reality. And to Willa Fowler, a woman born just after G-day, it’s…well, it’s pretty awesome, actually. You can fly through the air! I mean, sure, you can also die if you jump too high. So you just don’t jump too high. And maybe don’t stumble into a dangerous plan to bring gravity back that could get you killed…. From writer JOE HENDERSON (showrunner of Fox’s Lucifer) and artist LEE GARBETT (Lucifer, Loki: Agent of Asgard), SKYWARD is an adventure-filled exploration of our world turned upside down and a young woman’s journey to find her place in it.”

What do you think about this live-action move? With just three issues out, does Skyward have enough to it to merit a full film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!