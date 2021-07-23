Snake Eyes: Samara Weaving on Developing G.I. Joe's Scarlett, Relationship With Baroness (Exclusive)

✖

The G.I. Joe franchise is filled with memorable characters, though it doesn't get much more iconic than Scarlett and Baroness. The two have always been frequent enemies over the years and part of any all-time favorites list when it comes to the franchise, and that is carrying over into the film world thanks to Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which is finally hitting theaters now. Samara Weaving and Ursula Corbero are bringing the two fan faves to life on the big screen, and in a new interview with ComicBook.com Weaving discussed how she developed the character, what she wanted to bring from the comics, and what it was like working with Corbero.

"My first introduction was the script. I've heard of G.I. Joe and the universe, but I didn't think the ins and outs of it. And so, prepping for it was really interesting. Reading about, she has such an insane resume. She was a lawyer and then she went to military school and she moved around as a kid. So, I think in the comics, she's a leader and a teacher and she is there to save the day," Weaving said. "Like, she's just really cool. So I wanted to bring some of that kind of wit that she has, because she's quite funny in the comics too. So I wanted to bring a little bit of a sense of humor with her as well."

While they play characters on opposite sides, behind the scenes was a completely different story "We got along so well. She ... I mean, I remember I walked into the hotel and she was texting me straight away saying like, 'Let's hang out, let's go and do things.' She is such an electric light of a human being. She's so funny. She makes me laugh so ... She's one of the funniest human beings I've ever met," Weaving said.

"We just got along straight away. So I think the fact that we got along, we could easily be really mean to each other because we felt really comfortable with one another. And we would always would try to make the other person laugh or we would play games with each other on set, which was really fun," Weaving said.

You can find the official description for Snake Eyes below.

"Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master."

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is in theaters now.