Movies

Fans React to ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer

After months of turmoil, speculation, rumors, and finally, the first trailer, fans now have their […]

By

After months of turmoil, speculation, rumors, and finally, the first trailer, fans now have their first look at the Han Solo spinoff movie.

The premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story is less than four months away, showing how the dastardly smuggler became the greatest pilot in the galaxy far, far away… but what are fans saying about it?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ever since the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the saga has taken a hit in the eyes of some fans who were disappointed in how the franchise progressed with its latest film. And after all of the turmoil that plagued the production of Lucasfilm ‘s latest spinoff, fans have a right to question how the new movie would turn out.

But now that the first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story just debuted, you can bet that people are going to have opinions. Even though the first official trailer is set to debut during Good Morning America, that initial teaser was loaded with enough scenes, images, and plot details for fans to form a first impression.

So, how are fans reacting to that big reveal of Solo: A Star Wars Story? Let’s find out…

@MrFilmkritik

@petridishes

@missingwords

@speedingahead

@heathdwilliams

@Iittlelexiegrey

@Iittlelexiegrey

@paulverhoeve

@BadFatherHan

@KyloIsSad

[Embed id=54218]Solo: A Star Wars Story (NonComicMovie: han-solo-a-star-wars-story)[/Embed]

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts