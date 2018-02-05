Fans React to ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer

After months of turmoil, speculation, rumors, and finally, the first trailer, fans now have their first look at the Han Solo spinoff movie.

The premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story is less than four months away, showing how the dastardly smuggler became the greatest pilot in the galaxy far, far away… but what are fans saying about it?

Ever since the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the saga has taken a hit in the eyes of some fans who were disappointed in how the franchise progressed with its latest film. And after all of the turmoil that plagued the production of Lucasfilm ‘s latest spinoff, fans have a right to question how the new movie would turn out.

But now that the first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story just debuted, you can bet that people are going to have opinions. Even though the first official trailer is set to debut during Good Morning America, that initial teaser was loaded with enough scenes, images, and plot details for fans to form a first impression.

So, how are fans reacting to that big reveal of Solo: A Star Wars Story? Let’s find out…

@MrFilmkritik

@petridishes

for the last time we HAD a young han solo movie and it was called Star Wars — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 4, 2018

@missingwords

It’s official: Han Solo is a dang slob. Look how beautiful the Falcon used to be! #Solo #SoloAStarWarsStory — Matt Martin (@missingwords) February 4, 2018

@speedingahead

Han Solo: We’re debuting the full length trailer tomorrow



Cloverfield: That’s cute. Hold my beer while I announce that my film will be out after Super Bowl — Zac (@speedingahead) February 5, 2018

@heathdwilliams

that shot of Lando from the Solo teaser but with Titanic music. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/y5J79avkk7 — heath (@heathdwilliams) February 5, 2018

@Iittlelexiegrey

uhm I’m suddenly very excited for han solo emilia looks like a ten course meal in that outfit pic.twitter.com/ZC26jWAjKe — nadine (@Iittlelexiegrey) February 5, 2018

@paulverhoeve

@BadFatherHan

“I promise, Chewie. I will NEVER have kids.” #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/XeKw1ayFOS — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) February 4, 2018

@KyloIsSad

