South Park: Post Covid Movie Now Streaming on Paramount+

The new South Park TV movie South Park: Post Covid is now streaming on Paramount+, just in time for a Thanksgiving Day watch! As the title would imply, South Park: Post Covid is the next installment of the “specials” the South Park team has been doing since the COVID-19 pandemic began; in this latest special, South Park takes a time-jump forward into the future. Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny are revealed to be middle-aged adults by the time the COVID pandemic officially ends – but the ramifications of what COVID has done to their lives (and the world) are far from over.

By now, if you’re still a loyal South Park viewer then you are probably prepared for the level of intense raunchiness and politically incorrect humor that South Parkcreators Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and their team have had stored up as South Park rode out the pandemic like every other Hollywood production. Beyond the social commentary, the in-universe twist on South Park canon (jumping into a future where the child characters are all grown up) is a novelty that generated mainstream hype when South Park: Post COVID’s trailer first dropped. If you were looking for a fun point for hopping back into South Park – this is probably your best bet.

“It’s the boys dealing with a post-COVID world,” Parker said of the film. “They’re just trying to get back to normal. So it’s like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.”

“Rabbi” Eric Cartman in “South Park: Post-COVID”

South Park: Post COVID is the follow-up to South Park: The Pandemic Special (2020) and South ParQ: Vaccination Special (2021). All three films are now streaming on Paramount+. South Park Post COVID is the first TV movie that’s being released under the landmark new deal between ViacomCBS and South Park Studios, which will see 14 new South Park original features released on Paramount+, as well as multiple new seasons of the main South Park series.

The only point of contention? What do call these new South Park features:

“With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed,” Parker said. “And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at,” Stone added. “We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

You can watch South Park: Post COVID on Paramount+ with a subscription.