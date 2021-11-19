South Park Fans are Losing it Over Grown Up Stan & Kyle

Earlier today came the first official trailer for South Park: Post COVID, the first official South Park movie that will be one of many for Paramount+. In a surprising turn however the film won’t follow the traditional adventures of its lead characters but will jump to the far future and follow Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski as adults in a “Post COVID” world. The brief synopsis for the special reads: “We’ll find out the answer to the question: what happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived, but will never be the same post COVID.” South Park: Post COVID will premiere on Paramount+ in the United States on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 25, the special will arrive in the Nordics, Latin America, Australia and Canada as well.

South Park: Post COVID will be the first of 14 all-new South Park “movies” that will debut on the streaming service as part of a major new deal that creator Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed with ViacomCBS. Unlike the theatrical production of South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, these will only be streamed and not debut in movie theaters. Speaking in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parker and Stone revealed why this labelling was applied with Parker saying: “With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed, and they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at,” Stone added. “We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

A second South Park “movie” from the franchise will be released in December on the streaming service as well.

