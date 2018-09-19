LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Release Date Possibly Revealed

It looks like Space Jam 2 is very much a thing. Not long ago, LeBron James’ SpringHill Enterainment put out a first teaser image of the film, and the Internet was quick to pass it around. Now, it seems a theory has popped up from the poster, and fans think it may be hinting at the movie’s release date.

And, if that is the case, then it could be awhile before Space Jam 2 dunks its way back to fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the teaser image posted for Space Jam 2 looks simple enough, but there is something fans noticed up at the top. The visual was meant to confirm James and Bugs Bunny as stars while Ryan Coogler produces with director Terence Nance. However, their locker numbers have started a conversation.

If you read the numbers in order, they read 1/23/2021. Fans have started to theorize that sequence may actually be the planned release date for Space Jam 2. So far, no word has been give by SpringHill Entertainment about a release date, but fans were told when the sequel will move into production.

According to current reports, Space Jam 2 is slated to go into production in 2019. It is said filming will begin during the basketball season’s off-season. If that is the case, LeBron will likely film on Space Jam 2 next summer before the season kicks back up in the fall. If everything gets done the first time around, the film could enter theaters in 2020, but fans believe this potential January 2021 date would give LeBron time to do pick-ups while allowing the visual team to animate all the Looney Tunes scenes needed to revive the Tune Squad.

Obviously, LeBron is a busy man, so it would be wise for production to schedule out plenty of time for the all-star athlete. Currently, the basketball legend is signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is heading into his 16th year of pro sports. Now, it looks like LeBron will be adding this acting gig to his already full plate, so fans shouldn’t be too surprised if Space Jam 2 takes its time.

So, what do you think about this fan-theory? Do you think this could really be the date Space Jam 2 is eyeing? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!