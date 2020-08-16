Space Jam: LeBron James Gives Heartfelt Speech to Crew on Set

✖

LeBron James stepped up to give a heartfelt speech to the Space Jam 2 crew on his last day of filming. Although it occurred last summer, the NBA star was extremely thankful in his remarks to the crew of Space Jam: A New Legacy. TMZ Sports acquired the audio from the moment that saw the Lakers All-Star absolutely moved by the work that everyone had put in on the film. At the same time, James is also acutely aware of how far his journey has taken him. As a young child, he moved around a lot and stayed with a lot of his youth coaches apart from his mother for stretches. But, thanks to all of the adults in his life, he was able to achieve his dreams. That includes becoming the heir apparent in the Space Jam franchise.

"I'm gonna be honest completely with you guys -- when I found out about the project, I was like it's 'Space Jam'! It’s a movie that I grew up watching,” he told the crowd. “People in the movie that I idolize. I was like absolutely, I gotta do it. There’s no way I can turn down 'Space Jam'!"

"I’m just a small kid from Akron, Ohio -- a very small town outside of Cleveland. From a single-parent household, I’m the only child, my mother had absolutely nothing,” James added. “She was walking around high school when she was 16 years old and she was pregnant with me as a high school sophomore. So, I’m really not supposed to be here."

"Growing up in the inner city, as an African-American kid, there’s no way you’re supposed to f****** make it out. And, the fact that I’m who I am as an African-American adult now with 3 kids of my own, and I made it out of the situations that I was in. This sh*t is like extra credit for me man,” he concluded.

The uniforms for the film have already appeared, and Nike has made some shoes to celebrate as well. James is just excited for the feature to be out in the world at this point.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told reporters in a previous interview. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

