Beloved Star Trek Actor Tim Russ Confirms Spaceballs 2 Role With Perfect Nod

Star Trek: Voyager actor Tim Russ has teased his return for the upcoming sequel Spaceballs 2, announcing his involvement with a clever post on the social media platform X. Spaceballs, originally released in 1987, is the iconic Mel Brooks-directed comedic parody that primarily satirizes the Star Wars saga, while also lampooning other major science fiction franchises of its era, such as Star Trek and Planet of the Apes. Known for its outlandish characters, fourth-wall-breaking humor, and relentless puns, the film has maintained a strong cult following for decades. Russ’s return signals that the recently confirmed Spaceballs sequel is making an effort to reunite the original cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I may be ….. combing the desert again..!!!”, Russ posted, directly referencing his memorable scene from the first Spaceballs. In that film, Russ portrayed one of the Imperial-esque troopers serving under the command of Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis). The specific moment occurs when Dark Helmet orders his forces to find Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) on the desert moon of Vega by literally “combing the desert,” leading to the visual gag of soldiers, including Russ, meticulously using giant combs on the sand.

I may be ….. combing the desert again..!!! https://t.co/DjtBWKpznG — tim russ (@timruss2) June 13, 2025

The original Spaceballs has an enduring legacy as a landmark parody film, cherished for its sharp wit and affectionate skewering of science fiction tropes that were becoming deeply embedded in popular culture in the 1980s. Its humor, ranging from slapstick to meta-commentary on filmmaking itself, has allowed it to remain relevant and beloved by subsequent generations, frequently cited as one of Brooks’ finest works. The film’s quotable lines and unforgettable characters have cemented its place as a comedic classic, making any confirmed return of the original cast in the sequel a significant event for its dedicated fan base.

Everything We Know About Spaceballs 2

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

The long-awaited Spaceballs 2 is officially moving forward with Amazon-MGM producing and Josh Greenbaum (director of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) at the helm. The screenplay comes from a team including Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit, with Gad also set to co-star and co-produce alongside a team that includes the legendary Mel Brooks himself. Brooks, the comedic genius behind the original, is not only producing but is also confirmed to reprise his role as the wise and Schwartz-powerful Yogurt, and potentially his role as President Skroob. In addition, Moranis will also return as the villainous Dark Helmet, with Pullman reprising his role as the heroic Lone Starr.

Joining the returning veterans is Keke Palmer (Nope) in a role reported to be named Destiny, and Lewis Pullman (Thunderbolts), son of Bill Pullman, who is rumored to be playing Starburst, the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa. Early reports suggest that Palmer’s Destiny and Pullman’s Starburst will be the main characters in this new adventure, hinting at a story that passes the torch to a new generation while still honoring the original’s legacy. The sequel is cheekily described as ‘A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two – but with Reboot Elements – Franchise Expansion Film,’ signaling its intent to satirize the current landscape of franchise filmmaking, much like the original poked fun at Star Wars and other sci-fi epics.

Spaceballs 2 is currently in development and is eyeing a theatrical release in 2027.

What are your thoughts on Tim Russ returning for Spaceballs 2? Let us know in the comments!