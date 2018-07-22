Jamie Foxx Talks About Working With Jeremy Renner on ‘Spawn’

With casting well underway for Todd McFarlane’s upcoming Spawn movie, the flick has gained massive momentum by casting Jamie Foxx as the movie’s titular character and Avengers alum Jeremy Renner as the fan-favorite detective Twitch Williams.

Speaking with Yahoo!, Foxx expressed his enthusiasm in being able to work alongside Renner on Spawn.

“And Jeremy Renner — I interviewed him on Off Script, and every time I’d see Jeremy Renner, I’d go, ‘You’re not just an actor, you’re a bad motherf***er. You’re different — really different,’” Foxx said. “So doing Spawn is like doing a three-man trio; there isn’t a lot of instrumentation, but everybody that’s playing has to be a badass. So I’m practicing. Todd McFarlane is already a badass.”

“But then you see Jeremy Renner, and you go, wow. Because the script revolves around the character Twitch, and you can look at Jeremy Renner’s face for an hour and a half and be moved. That’s a wonderful partner, and it makes you feel good about the project.”

Prior to the Renner casting, McFarlanespoke with ComicBook.com on the process he was going through to cast Twitch.

“Do I have my wish list? Of course I do,” McFarlane admitted. “Do I think it’s likely that I’ll be able to get one of them? You know, I’m a realist. But, I didn’t think I was going to get Jamie. But, I said, let’s ask. What’s the worst that could happen if they say no? Before I go anywhere, I’m going to go to my list. If they say no, then we keep moving.”

“I can get, especially now with Jamie as cast, I can get another really good actor for the Twitch role. I think it also brings up all the rest of the cast,” McFarlane said. “People will go, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ especially if you get some of the people that are on my list for Twitch. And then all of a sudden it makes it easier for us to cast the rest of it because people, I’m hoping will then go, ‘I’m going to be involved in that kind of a project. It’d be fun.’ And then all of a sudden, this little, small movie at least it appears to be, a legit movie, right? This silly thing Todd wanted to do, it feels real now. We can work with that, both in terms of marketing and exploit it. It will eventually lead to enough commercial success that we can say that we’ve only just begun. I’ve got a lot of stories. I’ve got 286 issues of the comic book.”

McFarlane’s Spawn movie does not yet have a release date. The film is expected to go into production by the end of the year.