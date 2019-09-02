Why Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Isn’t Worried About Being a First Time Director

First-time director Todd McFarlane is confident stepping behind the camera on his Spawn reboot because he’s surrounded by stars who will make him “look good.”

“No. This is easy,” the comic book creator said at FAN EXPO Canada when asked if his first directorial effort makes him nervous. “Question number one, ‘Todd, are you nervous about being a first time director?’ No. Should you, as a human being? Yes, of course I should, but I don’t. I’ve directed this movie a thousand times in my brain.”

“If any of you saw this movie called A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper directed that. First time director. You tell me that movie looks like a first time director,” McFarlane continued. “He was smart enough to surround himself with good people. I’m gonna be the least experienced person on that set, they’re gonna make me look good all day.”

McFarlane has attached an A-list crew, including The Walking Dead special effects makeup guru Greg Nicotero and leading men Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner, backed by superstar Blumhouse producer Jason Blum.

“I’ve got Jamie Foxx, won an Academy Award, I’ve got Jeremy Renner, nominated for an Academy Award. I’ve got Nicotero, who’s won dozens of awards, I’ve got a couple of [directors of photography] that have won [awards],” McFarlane said. “Jason Blum, who has won multiple awards and been up for Academy Awards, everybody I’m surrounding myself with is a star. They’re just gonna carry me, they’re gonna make me look good. So don’t worry about it.”

Despite the talent assembled under McFarlane, the writer-director admitted concerns over its expected $20 million price tag have put a hold on development. If that impasse continues, McFarlane intends to crowdfund the project and release outside the studio system.

“I need $20 million to make this movie, I don’t have all of it. I have to ask people for money, and once you ask people for money, they get to have a say in it,” McFarlane said at San Diego Comic-Con, where he called his fight to get Spawn made “a little bit of an uphill battle.”

“I just want to do this little dark ‘R’ movie, and [the studios] like those PG-13 success movies,” McFarlane said before promising his film will “get there.”