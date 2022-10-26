Oscar Isaac Clarifies Moon Knight Season 2 Comments

Outside of Loki, Marvel Studios has yet to give any of its live-action shows a second season. Still, fans have rallied around a sophomore season for Moon Knight, given the tremendous cliffhanger the first batch of episodes ended with. Earlier this month, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac revealed his character would return at some point in the future, even confirming with us he's talked to Marvel about a potential second season. Now, Isaac says it's still too flexible to confirm if the Fist of Khonshu will be back in his own show.

"We can't definitively say that. I need my teasing abilities. Can't drain me of those. What a cock tease I am. Always been," the Star Wars alumnus said in a new chat with Collider. "We'll see what happens. But at the moment, there's no official word."

What is season two of Moon Knight about?

When we talked with filmmaker Mohamed Diab in May, he said he'd begin a second season by exploring the story of Jake Lockley, the third identity of Marc Spector introduced in the show's waning moments.

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," the filmmaker told us. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them.

How to watch Moon Knight

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

