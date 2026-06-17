Spider-Man: Brand New Day Early Screenings Are Already Selling Out

Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets are already selling out. Today is a big day for Spider-Man, with tickets finally on sale for Brand New Day alongside a final trailer drop. Marvel and Sony have somehow managed to keep so much secret – including the true identity of Sadie Sink’s mystery character. Star Tom Holland has certainly managed to amp up excitement, openly discussing his own contributions and the lessons he learned from Christopher Nolan – and has insisted on applying in the Sony and Marvel movie.

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Amazon Prime Early Access screenings already show some theaters half full or even sold out, although it must be noted some user report bugs in theaters. Prime members can swing into exclusive screenings on July 29 in selected theaters nationwide at Amazon’s new Brand New Day page, two days before the film’s theatrical release.

Amazon Prime Ealry Access screenings for Marvel Studio’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day are showing seats and some screenings are half full or sold out for some screenings.



Tickets for the APEA were slated to begin today for the early access event for Prime Members. pic.twitter.com/9gKIq5qBlB — 44 DAYS – SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY (@SpiderManCD) June 17, 2026

Meanwhile, there are also reports some theaters have opened early.

Here, all sold out for the first 4 days already 😭😭😭🥀 pic.twitter.com/Tr4pnJXNpW — 𐌀𝖇𝖘𝖔𝖑𝖚𝖙𝖊 𝕭𝖊𝖓 (@BenBairdOConnel) June 17, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Sure to Be a Hit

It’s true that the superhero boom is over, but the largest franchises – Spider-Man, Batman, and the Avengers – are still strong. Brand New Day is all the more exciting, though, because it honestly feels like an original pitch rather than just an attempt to make another movie. Marvel and Sony typically try to make each film grander and more spectacular than the last; that culminated in Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s multiversal epic, which united Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire as different incarnations of Peter Parker. Rather than top that, though, the studios appear to have gone for a character piece.

Brand New Day feels like the Spider-Man film the fans have always wanted to see. There are still MCU characters galore – Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk – but the focus lies on Peter Parker himself, the linchpin of this narrative. What’s more, the initial trailers have stressed just how comic book accurate the story is; Holland has apparently spent plenty of time monitoring fan conversations, leaving him with a strong view of what this Spider-Man film should be. In truth, it now feels Holland not only embodies Peter Parker; he has embraced the role, taking a sense of responsibility for it. He shares the fandom’s love.

Today is really the beginning of Brand New Day‘s final marketing push. Marvel and Sony don’t always have a great history hiding reveals, and sometimes that has been cleverly used for strategic purposes. In this case, though, nobody quite knows what to expect from Brand New Day. The studios haven’t really pushed Sink as the X-Men’s Jean Grey, leaving the fandom to share those rumors; it means there are surprisingly few theories in play right now (although expect more here over the next few days). This strong sense of mystery and intrigue is the perfect draw for a very promising Spider-Man movie indeed.

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