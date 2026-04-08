Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reshoots Officially Confirmed, And They’re Changing a Villain Story

As one of only two new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies hitting theaters this year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an important release for the franchise. In the wake of what was a disappointing year at the box office in 2025, Marvel is hoping the likes of Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday can get things back on track with strong showings. As evidenced by record-breaking viewership figures for the first Brand New Day trailer, anticipation is high for this summer’s blockbuster, but time will tell if the film resonates with fans. With a few months remaining until the movie’s release date, Sony and Marvel are doing everything they can to make sure Brand New Day is as great as it can be.

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In an interview with GQ, Tom Holland revealed he’s currently in the midst of filming some Brand New Day reshoots, a process he described as “really, really fun.” He emphasized that fans have no reason to be concerned about the film’s quality. “I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need,” Holland said. “The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas. We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humor. We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reshoots Explained

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Holland obviously isn’t going to say that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in any kind of trouble so far out from release, but fans still shouldn’t be worried about the film’s prospects. Reshoots may have a negative connotation, but they’ve been a standard part of the blockbuster filmmaking process for years. Even if things go smoothly during principal photography, studios will book a period for reshoots during post-production. For example, some of the best moments in the beloved Avengers: Endgame (including the iconic portals scene) were filmed as part of reshoots.

As a movie comes together in the edit, the filmmakers may feel certain elements need to be fine tuned. Because a tentpole like Brand New Day has hundreds of millions of dollars behind it, director Destin Daniel Cretton and Co. can take advantage of those resources to get the extra footage they need. Reshoots are not inherently a sign that entire sections of the film are being massively reworked to get the story back on track (though, as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story showed, that does happen from time to time). Sometimes, reshoots are as simple as getting additional coverage for an action set piece or shooting new dialogue bits to clear up a plot point.

Holland doesn’t get into too much detail about what the Brand New Day reshoots entail, but his tease about a villain plotline is an intriguing enough hint. Brand New Day is confirmed to feature numerous villains ranging from Tarantula to Scorpion (with the possibility for even more). Considering everything Brand New Day has on its plate, many people are curious to see how the film balances all of its characters. Perhaps the reshoots help ensure one of the villains is integrated into the narrative in a more organic way. It might have worked well enough in the initial cut, but after seeing all of the footage come together, Cretton thought there was a way to improve it — even if it’s just slightly.

Holland’s mention of a “plotline” implies that the mystery villain is the center of a thread that plays throughout Brand New Day‘s story. It’s been speculated that some of the villains will be relegated to cameo appearances as part of a montage that shows what Spider-Man has been up to in the four years since the events of No Way Home. There could very well be reshoots for some of these smaller antagonists, but it’s unlikely that’s what Holland is referring to. A cameo isn’t really the same as a full plotline. It’ll be interesting to see if the specifics of the reshoots are revealed after the film comes out.

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