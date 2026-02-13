Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Release Officially Addressed by Director: “It’s Coming”

This year, there are only two new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies releasing; Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July and Avengers: Doomsday in December. Marvel wasted no time revving up the marketing machine for the latter, releasing four teaser trailers over the course of a month. However, we’ve yet to see any footage from Brand New Day even though its release date is about five months away. Fans were hoping to see Spider-Man show up at the Super Bowl this year, but that didn’t happen, raising questions about when the first Brand New Day trailer will premiere. Now, director Destin Daniel Cretton addresses the matter.

In an interview with Big Gold Belt Media, Cretton discussed the lack of a Brand New Day trailer. “I think it’s so funny how people really want a trailer,” he said. “I mean, of course it’s gonna come … it’s gonna be really good when it comes. It’s coming. It’s coming.” The filmmaker did not shed light on a potential release window for the trailer.

When Will the First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Release?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Since Cretton didn’t provide any clues about when exactly the Spider-Man trailer is coming, fans will continue to theorize and make predictions. Interestingly, with the animated movie Goat now playing in theaters, there are no upcoming Columbia Pictures releases until Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July. This means Sony doesn’t have any high-profile titles on deck that a Spider-Man trailer could be attached to. That’s a common strategy for trailer releases (Disney attached the Doomsday teasers to Avatar: Fire and Ash), but it’s one Sony won’t be able to utilize in this case.

Sony appears to be sticking closely to the Spider-Man: No Way Home playbook when it comes to Brand New Day marketing. The first No Way Home trailer didn’t debut until August 2021, about four months before the film’s release date. That approach worked very well, as No Way Home ended up grossing $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office. Sony has experience putting together Spider-Man promotional campaigns in a short window of time and have seen the results. The studio could be looking to replicate this strategy for Brand New Day.

That would mean the first teaser wouldn’t arrive until some point in March. While there aren’t any big Sony releases that month, there are some notable new arrivals, including the Pixar movie Hoppers and buzzed-about sci-fi film Project Hail Mary. The Brand New Day trailer could arrive in time to play in front of one of those. The latter would arguably make the most sense since there’s likely some overlap in the Project Hail Mary and Brand New Day target demographics. Assuming Project Hail Mary lives up to its on-paper potential, it could be a big box office hit, ensuring there’ll be plenty of eyeballs in front of the Brand New Day preview.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, so it’s easy to understand why fans are eager for their first look at the film. Many are curious to see how all the moving parts come together, as there’s an organized crime element, the presence of the Hulk, the Punisher, and Sadie Sink’s mystery role. Marvel trailers aren’t known for spoiling plot details, but people want to get some idea of what Brand New Day is all about. Hopefully, it isn’t much longer of a wait before there’s some footage to dissect.

