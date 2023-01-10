Spider-Man Fan Art Transforms Man of Steel’s Michael Shannon Into Green Goblin for the MCU

Marvel Studios has been busy fleshing out The Multiverse Saga for the past few years and fans have already gotten to see some of the madness that ensued. Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home have all acted as sort of an introduction to multiversal storytelling with the latter really utilizing the plot device in a unique way. During the events of No Way Home, Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell that makes people forget that he's the wall crawling menace. But things go quickly haywire, and villains from all over the multiverse and past Spider-Man movies start popping up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of those villains just so happened to be the Green Goblin from the Sam Raimi / Tobey Maguire trilogy. Due to the fact that this Green Goblin wasn't from the main MCU, fans have been wondering if another actor could play the iconic villain, and now one fan has created a new design showing how Man of Steel's Michael Shannon could look as the character.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a design that shows the Man of Steel star as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin. In the fan art you can see Shannon getting the classic look as the Spider-Man villain and you can see why the artist chose the actor for the concept. Previously, Willem Dafoe reprised his role as the character in No Way Home and he became arguably the best Marvel Studios villain yet. You can check out the fan art below!

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th, 2023!

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!