Spider-Man Fans Get Disappointing News With This Latest Comic Con Update

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t as reliable at the box office as it used to be, but certain characters will always remain a sizable draw. Spider-Man definitely fits under that umbrella; when audiences last saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, Spider-Man: No Way Home was doing its part to save movie theaters post-pandemic by grossing $1.9 billion worldwide. Audiences remain excited for Spider-Man’s future on the big screen, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most anticipated films of next year. With MCU veterans (Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo) and some intriguing new faces (Sadie Sink) joining Holland, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Marvel movies yet. Fans are eager to learn more about the project, but there won’t be any updates at this week’s New York Comic Con.

Sony Pictures was supposed to have a panel at New York Comic Con, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 11th. Unfortunately, that panel has officially been canceled. New York Comic Con updated its Instagram post of the full panel schedule, sharing the update about Sony. No reason for the cancellation was given, but it means there likely won’t be any updates on Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse this weekend.

When Will We Get Our First Look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in production, so this weekend probably would have been too early for an official teaser trailer. However, in the past, studios have put together sizzle reels to show convention audiences, so Sony could have been planning something like that. When Brand New Day started filming, the studio was fairly transparent, releasing a video commemorating the first day of shooting. That was done primarily to get ahead of any unofficial leaks of Holland’s new Spider-Man suit, but it was still a fun way to give fans a taste of what they can expect. If nothing else, attendees could have gotten an update on Holland’s health, after he had to step away from the production following an injury.

Since Brand New Day won’t be at New York Comic Con, it raises the question of when fans will get a proper first look at the film. It doesn’t premiere until July, so there’s still plenty of time for Sony to put together a marketing campaign. There are rumors that the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser will be attached to December’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, but this is an apples to oranges comparison. For starters, these two films are being handled by different studios that have their own promotional strategies in place. Additionally, revving up the Doomsday hype train now — a year out from release — is smart considering the magnitude of the release. Brand New Day is arguably an easier sell as Holland’s next solo Spider-Man outing. Doomsday marketing needs to introduce audiences to the MCU’s Doctor Doom and illustrate how it’s going to balance all of its moving pieces in a way that will get fans excited. It could use an extended runway.

The last time a live-action Spider-Man movie released during the summer, Spider-Man: Far From Home, the first teaser was released in January 2019, six months before the film came out. Sony could follow a similar playbook for Brand New Day. Coincidentally, Far From Home debuted in the same year as an Avengers movie, so Sony has experience promoting Spider-Man films around marketing for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. This time, however, Doomsday doesn’t come out until December 2026, so perhaps Sony and Disney/Marvel will work something out so that Brand New Day is the main focus after the Doomsday teaser plays with Avatar.

Of course, there are other major pop culture events that could serve as a launchpad for a Brand New Day teaser later this year. Notably, there’s CCXP, which takes place in December. Marvel has frequently had a presence at that convention, using it as a platform to begin marketing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, screen footage of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and promote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the past. No Way Home was the subject of a CCXP panel just weeks before it came out, so Sony could have something in store for this year’s event.

