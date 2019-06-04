Spider-Man: Far From Home Action Figures Reveal Possible New Costumes And Weapons

New toys may reveal some of the costumes and weapons Peter Parker will employ in Spider-Man: Far From Home next month.

The latest Spider-Man movie comes out in July, and promises to introduce fans to new worlds in the franchise. The trailer showed the beloved hero in new costumes fighting with new powers, but only in glimpses. On Tuesday, photos of an action figure emerged that may give even more hints.

The pictures showed up on Imgur and Reddit. It shows Spider-Man toys released in the Philippines that seem to be new, though not entirely unfamiliar. The first feature’s Peter Parker in an all-black tactical outfit, which fans saw in the movie trailer. However, in his hands he wields what seem to be staffs or nunchucks adorned with his signature webbing.

Another toy shows a Spider-Man suit with white accents along the elbows, shoulders and abdomen, perhaps teasing a new look for the hero. It comes with accessories that are difficult to identify, including a hooked piece of webbing, some kind of backpack and cards of some kind.

A third toy may be the strangest of all, showing a transluscent blue and grey Spider-Man with red accents and some kind of strange head gear. This one comes with a huge blue gun of some kind, which can apparently fire web-like projectiles.

“Peter Parker suits up with enhanced gear to fight his enemies,” the back of the box reads.

All three toys bear the marketing style of Spider-Man: Far From Home, although that does not necessarily mean that they tie into the movie. Some toy manufacturers could have taken advantage of the movie’s release to repackage overstock toys from another incarnation, or else they could come from scrapped ideas for the film.

Whatever the case, the toys served to drive excitement for the movie and to get fans buzzing online. Many people speculated about what the toys could mean, particularly the tactical black suit, which we know will feature in the movie one way or another.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to follow Avengers: Endgame, so it has a lot to live up to. It is also the official end of the MCU’s “Phase 3,” and this era of the franchise as a whole.

As we have already seen, the movie finds Peter Parker mourning the loss of Tony Stark, who died to save humanity in Endgame. However, it is not all doom and gloom, as Peter is heading off on a field trip to Europe with his classmates. Many fans are eager ot hear how the movie will explain the fact that so many of Peter’s friends are still the same age, since some should have aged five years in the time between Infinity War and Endgame.



Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019.