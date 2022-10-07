Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Villain Reportedly Revealed

✖

A villain for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 has reportedly been revealed. Now, much like the last film, this movie will feature a couple of antagonists. But, Murphy’s Multiverse is reporting that The Spot will be a big player in Spider-Verse 2. For a lot of fans that might be a moment of confusion, because the villain isn’t one of the prominent members of Spidey’s rogues gallery. However, both the Wall-Crawler and Daredevil have tangoed with the strange matter-shifting villain in the comics. So, The Spot can make portals in any space and can travel through those holes himself or transport his enemies through them. If you remember Into the Spider-Verse, this would make the baddie a natural selection to be explored at some point because of all the reality hopping shenanigans. It will be interesting to see what the plans are for The Spot along with other villains once a trailer for the movie is released.

Fans haven’t stopped wondering what other surprises are lying in wait. Late last year, Christopher Daniel Barnes, who voiced Spider-Man in the 1990s Animated Series, talked to It’s Recording Time about the possibility of him being a part of Spider-Verse 2. He sounded absolutely game for that role if the creative team wanted him to be in it.

"That would be great," Barnes explained when asked about the film. "I've reprised the role several times in video games ... so that would be great. If I could do that again, I'd be honored… I’m getting kind of old to do it," the 47-year-old actor added, "but I'd be happy to play an older Spider-Man."

But, that isn’t the only returning version of Spidey that fans have on their wish lists. Co-director Rodney Rothman told Screen Crush that the creative team was thinking of going big and bringing the live-action versions of the hero to the party.

"There was [discussion]," Rothman told the outlet. "There were many thoughts about where we could put Tobey Maguire and others. I think after this film, those thoughts might have a little more traction. But before this movie, and introducing the idea of the 'Spider-Verse' to the audience, I think everybody was afraid that it would just really confuse people. But wow, it would have been fun."

Who would you like to see show up in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2? Maybe Tom Holland will turn up somehow? Let us know down in the comments!