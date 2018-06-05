New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Teased for This Week

If a cryptic hint in a tweet from Chris Miller is to be believed, fans can expect a trailer for Marvel’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film sooner rather than later.

Specifically, Miller tweeted out from his personal account the following:

“Taco Tuesday and Websday

Gonna be a fun week”

Miller, of course, was co-director of THE LEGO Movie with Phil Lord, and the official sequel’s Twitter account announced that the trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part would drop tomorrow. Tomorrow is Tuesday. Taco Tuesday was a whole thing in the original film.

In addition to the LEGO Movie 2 connection, Miller is a produced on Into the Spider-Verse. “Websday” here seems to indicate that a trainer for the film will drop Wednesday. We’d previously known that a trailer would be coming in June, so all that tracks.

The film is set to focus on Miles Morales, the young Spider-Man originally from the Ultimate universe. “We wanted to make a story about Miles. And when they came to us, it seemed like an amazing opportunity to tell a different kind of Spider-Man story,” Lord, who is also a producer on this film, said at CCXP in 2017. “The thing that’s exciting to us is the idea that anyone can be behind the mask. It seemed like a really great opportunity to subvert your expectations of what you thought a Spider-Man movie could be.”

Are you excited to see a new glimpse of the animated world of Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases in theaters December 14th.