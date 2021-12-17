Spider-Man: No Way Home Toyline Teases the Sinister Six and Marvel's “Multiversal Consequences”
Spider-Man: No Way Home's toyline hints at "multiversal consequences" with figures inspired by the new movie — and possibly past movies not yet part of the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the season finale of Loki opened the door to the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse when a variant (Sophia Di Martino) ousted He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) as the keeper of the "Sacred Timeline," the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the MCU might meet sinister new villains and his own variants: Spider-Men from other universes (Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield).
New product listings for the generic "Marvel Studios Spider-Man" toyline without the "No Way Home" branding on retailer Entertainment Earth reveal a description for the first wave of six-inch action figures: "Swing into terror with the Spider-Man: No Way Home 6-Inch Action Figures! With lots of articulation and potentially multiversal consequences, each figure draws its inspiration from the movie - and potentially other movies too!"
The set, which includes Spider-Man: Far From Home villain Mysterio and a Spider-Man figure clad in the new gold-embellished Iron Spider suit from No Way Home, features "web slingers and sinister people": a basic figure "Pioneer," a basic figure "Explorer," a basic figure "Thunder," and a basic figure "Spy" (all subject to change).
A separate listing for Hasbro's first wave of wrist-mounted "Hero Blasters" also hints at a swing through the Multiverse with a description reading: "Blast your way into another universe with the Spider-Man: No Way Home Hero Blasters! These fun blasters let you bring the movie adventures home, provided you can find a way back."
Deluxe six-inch action figures featuring the two new Spidey suits from No Way Home — the magic-infused Integrated Suit and the black & gold costume — tease a mystical upgrade from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with the following description on Entertainment Earth:
The future of reality has never been less certain than in Spider-Man: No Way Home Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figures! What madness will be unleashed as Peter comes face to face with unlimited possibilities - just like the possibilities of fun you'll have with these deluxe action figures! Extra action means extra fun, blasting goodness knows what through magic new adventures!0comments
Sony Pictures has not yet released a trailer for the Marvel Studios co-produced No Way Home, rumored to pit Holland's Spider-Man against a multiversal Sinister Six: the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Rhino (Paul Giamatti) from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.
Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.