Spider-Man: No Way Home Toyline Teases the Sinister Six and Marvel's “Multiversal Consequences”

Spider-Man: No Way Home's toyline hints at "multiversal consequences" with figures inspired by the new movie — and possibly past movies not yet part of the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the season finale of Loki opened the door to the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse when a variant (Sophia Di Martino) ousted He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) as the keeper of the "Sacred Timeline," the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the MCU might meet sinister new villains and his own variants: Spider-Men from other universes (Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield).

New product listings for the generic "Marvel Studios Spider-Man" toyline without the "No Way Home" branding on retailer Entertainment Earth reveal a description for the first wave of six-inch action figures: "Swing into terror with the Spider-Man: No Way Home 6-Inch Action Figures! With lots of articulation and potentially multiversal consequences, each figure draws its inspiration from the movie - and potentially other movies too!"

The set, which includes Spider-Man: Far From Home villain Mysterio and a Spider-Man figure clad in the new gold-embellished Iron Spider suit from No Way Home, features "web slingers and sinister people": a basic figure "Pioneer," a basic figure "Explorer," a basic figure "Thunder," and a basic figure "Spy" (all subject to change).

(Photo: Hasbro)

A separate listing for Hasbro's first wave of wrist-mounted "Hero Blasters" also hints at a swing through the Multiverse with a description reading: "Blast your way into another universe with the Spider-Man: No Way Home Hero Blasters! These fun blasters let you bring the movie adventures home, provided you can find a way back."

Deluxe six-inch action figures featuring the two new Spidey suits from No Way Home — the magic-infused Integrated Suit and the black & gold costume — tease a mystical upgrade from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with the following description on Entertainment Earth:

The future of reality has never been less certain than in Spider-Man: No Way Home Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figures! What madness will be unleashed as Peter comes face to face with unlimited possibilities - just like the possibilities of fun you'll have with these deluxe action figures! Extra action means extra fun, blasting goodness knows what through magic new adventures!

(Photo: Hasbro)

Sony Pictures has not yet released a trailer for the Marvel Studios co-produced No Way Home, rumored to pit Holland's Spider-Man against a multiversal Sinister Six: the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Rhino (Paul Giamatti) from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.