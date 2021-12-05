Spider-Man: No Way Home: Willem Dafoe Says Norman & Green Goblin Have “A Few Tricks Up Their Sleeve”

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe says Norman Osborn and Green Goblin have “a few tricks up their sleeve” in the upcoming sequel! The upcoming end of the first major trilogy starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man will be making its theatrical debut later this month, and one of the most exciting aspects of it is the return of many of the famous villains from the cinematic Spider-Man past such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. But as teased through new promotional materials in the weeks leading up to the film, it’s become quite clear that version of the villain will be new in many ways.

In the officially released panel for Spider-Man: Now Way Home during CCXP, Spider-Man stars Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx opened up about reprising their villainous roles in the upcoming sequel. As for Dafoe, not only was he impressed with how much technology had changed when it came to crafting the actual Goblin costume but teased that this costume is going to go through a few changes to go alongside the new tricks Osborn has in his arsenal.

First, Dafoe jokingly referred to how uncomfortable the costuming process used to be and noted how the new costume is much more comfortable to wear. As he explained about the initial fitting for the original costume, “I stood there for eight hours and they put different pre-form pieces on me. Now, they scan me and they can design it and then make the costume, and then try it on me. It’s a huge leap in the technology. They’re more flexible. We can do more things with them.”

Elaborating on that new technology and the ability to do new things with the new suits, Dafoe coyly played around with what is going on with Goblin’s new look for Spider-Man: No Way Home and teased some changes that go along with the advancements made for the villain in the new sequel, “It looks a little different…Old Norman and the Goblin are further down the line and they have a few more tricks up their sleeve. So it’s not an exact — There have been upgrades on the costume, let’s say.”

So it seems the Green Goblin has some changes coming its way, but we’ll see soon enough as Spider-Way: No Way Home releases in theaters on December 17th! What do you think? Curious to see what changes are coming for Norman Osborn? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything Spider-Man: No Way Home in the comments!