Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters Put Doc Ock, Electro, and Green Goblin in the Spotlight

Spider-Man villains Doctor Octopus, Electro, and the Green Goblin get their own character posters for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Each of the three villains will make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts alongside Tom Holland in No Way Home, as Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe return to reprise their villainous roles. The introduction of the Multiverse allows characters from Sony Pictures’ older Spider-Man franchises to cross over to the MCU, though fans will have to wait and see if former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andre Garfield join in on the fun.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home posters shared by Lights, Camera, Pod on Twitter take the focus off of Spidey, centering the audience’s view on the three villains. The wording appears to be from the Khmer alphabet, the official language of Cambodia. Green Goblin is back in his familiar green body armor, holding one of his orange pumpkin bombs in his hand. The Electro poster puts Jamie Foxx’s character in an updated costume with his entire face exposed. His yellow electrical energy is radiating off his body and into the dark background. Last is Molina’s Doctor Octopus. He’s wearing an oversized brown trenchcoat that helps hide his mechanical arms. Speaking of those arms, they have a red energy signature shining in the middle of each tentacle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alfred Molina broke the silence on his Doctor Octopus return in April, after reports surfaced that he was joining Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s multiversal adventure. “When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

He went on to make fun of himself for returning to the superhero genre after an almost two-decade absence.

“It was wonderful,” Molina said. “It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

Foxx and Dafoe haven’t given any public interviews discussing the Sony/Marvel film, though Jamie Foxx did make a social media post with the message “Chasing Spiders” after the release of No Way Home‘s second trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also recorded the most ticket pre-sales since Avengers: Infinity War. Starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the movie premieres December 17th exclusively in theaters.