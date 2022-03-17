Spider-Man: No Way Home Wins Three Major Awards at Critics Choice Super Awards

Three Spider-Men means triple the awards at the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards. Spider-Man: No Way Home webbed up three wins, including the award for Best Superhero Movie, as voted by the Critics Choice Association. Below, see the full list of superheroic award winners and nominees from the second year of the Critics Choice Super Awards, which includes Marvel’s own Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals, as well as DC fan-favorites Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Suicide Squad.

Along with the award for Best Superhero Movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home won Best Actor in a Superhero Movie for Andrew Garfield’s role as the Amazing Spider-Man and Best Villain in a Movie for Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Congratulations to #SpiderManNoWayHome for winning 3 @CriticsChoice Super Awards including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie for Andrew Garfield, and Best Villain in a Movie for Willem Dafoe. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/g6mMicnsRf — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) March 17, 2022

Garfield was named Best Actor in a Superhero Movie over his Spidey co-star Tom Holland, Simu Liu and Tony Leung in Shang-Chi, and Idris Elba and John Cena in The Suicide Squad. Dafoe’s Spider-Man villain won out over Ben Affleck (The Last Duel), Idris Elba (The Harder They Fall), Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) (Malignant), Tony Todd (Candyman) and Tony Leung as Wenwu, a.k.a. the immortal Mandarin, in Shang-Chi.

Other prizes from the pop culture-centric Super Awards include trophies for Best Actress and Best Villain for WandaVision co-stars Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn, and Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, awarded to Florence Pugh for her role as super-spy and assassin Yelena Belova opposite Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Black Widow. Nominees included Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn (The Suicide Squad), Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan (Shang-Chi), and Zendaya as MJ (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Winners list:

BEST ACTION MOVIE

No Time to Die

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

BEST HORROR MOVIE

A Quiet Place Part II

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dune

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dev Patel, The Green Knight

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Rebecca Ferguson, Dune

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to own on digital.