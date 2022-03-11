Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release on Digital Early

Spider-Man: No Way Home has easily become one of the biggest blockbusters of the past few years, shattering fans’ expectations and breaking box office records along with it. After an impressive theatrical run, fans have been eagerly looking forward to seeing it be released on digital — and apparently, that will be happening one week earlier than initially thought. On Friday, Fandango‘s Erik Davis revealed that No Way Home will be available on digital platforms on Tuesday, March 15th. This is one week earlier than the March 22nd release date that had originally been scheduled for the film. Fans have speculated that this might be the result of a leaked copy of the film surfacing online late this week. It is unclear at this point if the film’s Blu-ray and DVD release date of April 12th will also be moved forward.

JUST IN: #SpiderManNoWayHome is coming home ONE WEEK EARLY!You’ll now be able to own the film beginning this Tuesday, March 15 on Vudu. pic.twitter.com/U1jaep1zpF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 11, 2022

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Rhys Ifans as Lizard, Thomas Hayden Church as Sandman, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

“It’s ended in a place where it could feel like a satisfying to this particular Spider-Man, or it definitely could keep going,” co-writer Erik Sommers explained in an interview late last year. “We get this team together in a room – and again, each one of these movies has had a big thing from the previous to react to. To be a story engine. If there were to be another one, we have this big change at the end that would be a huge story engine to what comes next. I think it could be a satisfying conclusion or just another really fun, inciting incident for another story. I hope they do more. But I don’t know.”

As mentioned above, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to purchase on digital platforms on Tuesday, March 15th.