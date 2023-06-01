Spider-Man Fans Celebrate Tom Holland's 27th Birthday

Spider-Man fans are celebrating Tom Holland's birthday as the on-screen web-slinger turns 27. It's been a while since we've seen the Spidey actor in the MCU, but he's been making the rounds with Zendaya as she breaks the Internet with every new outfit. He's pledged to keep a bit of a low profile and enjoy the time away from the movies after Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, a new development saw him inch ever closer to putting the tights back on. Producer Amy Pascal told Variety that Sony has been hard at work on Spider-Man 4. However development is paused because of the writer's strike. For now, Holland has his feet up and is set to enjoy the summer.

"I'm going to take a break and travel the world," Holland explained to USA Today last year. "It's the first time since I signed on to [Spider-Man: Homecoming] that I don't have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport. I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured."

happy birthday tom holland <3 pic.twitter.com/qqot0BeEzX — Bre (@dayaevers) June 1, 2023

