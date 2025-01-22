Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 3 Update Is Even Better Than We Hoped For

While Marvel has not officially announced Doctor Strange 3, it sounds like the studio is developing the sequel behind-the-scenes, collaborating very closely with star Benedict Cumberbatch. In an interview with Variety, the actor — who has played Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016 — briefly touched on the possibility of headlining another solo film. “They are very open to discussing where we go next,” Cumberbatch said, describing the conversations he’s had with Marvel Studios. “Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving?”

Cumberbatch expressed excitement about the prospect of continuing to portray Strange, alluding to the plethora of creative opportunities available. “He’s a very rich character to play. He’s a complex, contradictory, troubled human who’s got these extraordinary abilities, so there’s potent stuff to mess about with.”

Through a combination of starring roles, supporting turns, and cameos, Cumberbatch has played Strange in six MCU movies, with a seventh (2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars) on the way. He remains hopeful that a third solo Doctor Strange film will eventually get made. Following the release of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actor shared his interest for future appearances, stating that he’s “still having a wild time playing [Strange]” even after all this time.

As fans await confirmation regarding Doctor Strange 3, there are signs the film is in the works. In October 2024, rumors suggested Sam Raimi, who helmed Multiverse of Madness, would return to the MCU to direct Doctor Strange 3. Disney has multiple release dates claimed for untitled Marvel movies; there are two in 2026 (February 13 and November 6) and three in 2028 (February 18, May 5, and November 10).

It’s encouraging that Cumberbatch is heavily involved with Doctor Strange 3 development. Not only does it highlight his enthusiasm to continue playing Strange, it illustrates Marvel’s interest in maximizing the character’s potential on-screen. After playing one role for so long, there’s always a risk things could become stale from a creative perspective. Cumberbatch’s comments indicate Marvel is committed to keeping the actor, a two-time Oscar nominee, around for the foreseeable future. By asking Cumberbatch which filmmakers he personally wants to work with and which comic storylines he’d like to explore on-screen, the studio is attempting to create an environment where he can continuously challenge himself within the expansive MCU sandbox.

With Marvel having these kinds of talks with Cumberbatch, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Doctor Strange 3 gets added to the MCU release calendar. As for where it might fit on the studio’s slate, it may be too late at this stage for it to secure one of the 2026 dates (unless Marvel is planning to fast-track it in order to hit that November window). Doctor Strange 3 hitting theaters in 2028 could be more practical, and that would present the filmmakers with interesting narrative possibilities. Whoever directs would be able to explore how Strange handles the aftermath of Avengers: Secret Wars, allowing Cumberbatch to tap into the character’s fascinating traits and sensibilities.