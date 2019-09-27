Will Smith and Tom Holland Star in New Spies in Disguise Trailer

Is there anyone on the planet besides Will Smith that could make a pigeon look cool? Well maybe Laurence Fishburne, but that’s about it. In Blue Sky’s new animated film Spies in Disguise, Smith stars a super spy named Lance Sterling who needs some serious help infiltrating a dangerous new enemy. That help comes in the form of young scientist Walter Beckett, voiced by Tom Holland, who has just the solution for Lance. Unfortunately, that solution is to turn Lance into a pigeon so that he can get wherever he needs to go undetected.

With a wild premise and an absolutely star-studded cast, Spies in Disguise looks to be a delightful bookend to the slate of animated films released this year, and Blue Sky has released a brand new trailer to get everyone excited. This new trailer, which arrived on Friday morning, finally offers some details regarding the film’s plot and introduces some of the other stars, including country music icon Reba McEntire.

You can check out the full trailer for Spies in Disguise in the video above!

Directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, Spies in Disguise stars Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka. The screenplay was written by Brad Copeland. Here’s the official description for Spies in Disguise:

“Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. Spies in Disguise flies into theaters this Christmas.”

Spies in Disguise arrives in theaters on December 25th.