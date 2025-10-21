Squid Game Star’s New Thriller Debuts With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

With fall in full swing, the film industry is in the thick of awards season. While there are still a few would-be contenders that haven’t screened yet, many of the films believed to be in the running have either had a theatrical run or played at film festivals. One of the more intriguing titles in the latter category is No Other Choice, a dark comedy from South Korean director Park Chan-wook. The film stars Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun as an unemployed man who goes to great lengths to improve his chances of landing a new job. No Other Choice earned widespread acclaim after it was shown at various film festivals earlier in the year, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best-reviewed movies of 2025.

As of this writing, No Other Choice boasts an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is Certified Fresh with 69 reviews currently submitted. A critics consensus is also available. It reads, “Directed with pristine precision by Park Chan-wook, No Other Choice is a wickedly clever takedown of the corporate rat race that finds a perfect avatar in Lee Byung-Hun’s skillfully hapless performance.”

Which Oscars Can No Other Choice Contend For?

Image Courtesy of Neon

There’s still a little bit of a wait before the various Oscar precursors start weighing in with their nominations, but No Other Choice has already picked up some key accolades on the festival circuit. It was one of the nominees for the Golden Lion (the Venice Film Festival’s top prize) and won the inaugural International People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival. This illustrates that No Other Choice is resonating with critics and audiences alike, which should only help its chances as awards season continues. There seems to be passion for the film.

In terms of the Oscars, No Other Choice seems like a safe bet for Best International Feature Film. South Korea has already chosen it as the country’s submission for the award, and based on the reception, it would be a surprise if No Other Choice didn’t make the cut. The bigger question is whether or not No Other Choice can crack the Best Picture lineup. Ever since the Academy expanded its voting body, more international films have gained traction in that category. Over the past handful of years, it’s become common for at least one international film to be nominated for Best Picture. Last year, Emilia Pérez and I’m Still Here were among the 10 honorees.

There are some other big international contenders this year, including the dramedy Sentimental Value. The North American distribution rights for both Sentimental Value and No Other Choice are being handled by Neon, so the studio may have to choose to prioritize one over the other when putting together awards campaign (studios don’t have infinite resources to dedicate to Oscar campaigns). Sentimental Value could get the edge there since Stellan Skarsgård is a favorite for Best Supporting Actor. That means No Other Choice could have to settle for an International Feature nomination, especially since there are many American features deserving of recognition this year as well.

Neon’s priority dilemma doesn’t eliminate No Other Choice from the Best Picture race, however. With it satirical social commentary that taps into relatable anxieties of modern society, it could garner the necessary support to make the list. Whether or not it can repeat Parasite‘s performance and win it all is a conversation for another day, but regardless of how many awards nominations No Other Choice scoops up, it looks like it will be an entertaining and thought-provoking film for audiences to check out later this year.

