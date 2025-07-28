10 Star Wars Characters That Could Lead Their Own Franchise

The Star Wars galaxy is vast and teeming with incredible characters, many of whom have only scratched the surface of their potential on screen. While the Skywalker Saga has been the focus of the franchise for decades, a new era of storytelling is upon us, opening doors for fresh perspectives and unexplored corners of this beloved universe. Imagine delving deeper into the lives of those whose stories ended too soon, or those that are ripe for expansion, offering unique insights and thrilling adventures beyond what we’ve seen. From untold origins to unexplored destinies, these 10 characters embody the heart and soul of what Star Wars is at its core.

Each of these characters have the depth, charisma, and endless potential to easily carry their own dedicated film or streaming series, promising exciting new chapters in the Star Wars saga.

1) Princess Leia Organa

The glimpse fans got of young Leia in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi was a revelation, embodying the inherent bravery, quick wit, and compassionate spirit Leia displays in her adulthood, but in this case, as a child. A series focusing on her early years on Alderaan would be incredibly compelling, exploring her relationship with Bail and Breha Organa, her political awareness, and perhaps even her first encounters with the Empire’s oppressive reach. This could be a coming-of-age story that highlights the formation of the iconic rebel leader we know and love, revealing the experiences that shaped her unwavering commitment to freedom.

Star Wars Rebels briefly touched on a teenage Leia’s involvement with the Rebellion while still working under the guise of providing humanitarian aid. Expanding upon that, such a series could delve into the intricate politics of the Galactic Senate from a child’s perspective, offering a unique look at the tensions brewing beneath the surface of Imperial rule. It could also introduce new characters and expand on Alderaanian culture, showcasing the sophisticated yet peaceful society that Leia grew up in. Vivian Lyra Blair herself has already expressed a deep desire to continue Leia’s story during her teenage years. With the fan interest and the actor also lobbying for more stories, a Princess Leia series would not only enrich her character but also provide a fresh lens through which to view the early days of the Empire and the seeds of rebellion.

2) Kelleran Beq

Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (played by former Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best) from The Mandalorian, instantly captivated audiences with his impressive combat skills and his pivotal role in saving Grogu at the Jedi Temple. However, the very short but exciting action packed sequence barely scratched the surface of who the mysterious Jedi is, where he came from, or what he went on to do. A series centered on Beq, perhaps set before the events of Order 66, could explore his origins, his training as a Jedi, his relationship with other Jedi, and his unique role within the Order. With so little known about Beq, there is endless potential to see more of his fighting style and delve into the specialized training and philosophy.

Such a series could offer a different perspective on the Jedi Order, focusing on the more specialized roles and less explored areas of their hierarchy. We could see him on missions to protect vital Jedi artifacts, training new recruits, or even facing down early threats to the Republic that predate the Separatist crisis. This would be an opportunity to highlight a different kind of Jedi hero, one dedicated to the preservation and protection of the Order itself, beyond the traditional roles of diplomat or general.

3) Padmé Amidala

Padmé Amidala’s story, particularly after Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, is ripe for exploration. We know her as a senator and a queen, but a series could explore her political maneuvering in greater depth, expanding on her struggles against the rising tide of corruption and Palpatine’s shadowy movements in the Senate. Her attempts to forge alliances and champion democratic ideals in a crumbling Republic, alongside Mon Mothma and Bail Organa, would be a fascinating look into the political underbelly of the prequel era, far removed from lightsaber duels.

A franchise centered on Padmé could also delve into her personal life, including her secret forbidden relationship with Anakin and the emotional toll it took on her. It could highlight her role as a leader during the Clone Wars, showing her efforts to provide humanitarian aid or negotiate peace treaties on various planets. This would offer a more nuanced portrayal of her character, solidifying her as a force not just in politics, but also as a beacon of hope and resilience in a galaxy descending into chaos.

4) Anakin Skywalker

While Anakin’s tragic downfall is well-documented, a series focusing on his adventures during the Clone Wars, particularly with a young Ahsoka and Obi-Wan, could offer a deeper dive into the dynamic that made them such a beloved trio. This wouldn’t be about foreshadowing his dark turn, but rather celebrating the heroism and camaraderie of “The Chosen One” before his fall in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The animated series, though touching on many significant events during the conflict, could not cover everything that happened. A series could explore more of Anakin’s unique missions with his Padawan and Master, their strategic brilliance, and the lighter moments that cemented their bond amidst the chaos of war.

Further, it could explore the challenges of leading clone troopers, the moral dilemmas of war, and the evolving relationship between Anakin and Ahsoka. It could introduce new planets, alien species, and tactical challenges that showcase Anakin’s unconventional genius and Obi-Wan’s steady guidance. This would be an opportunity to expand on the beloved Clone Wars era from a more focused, character-driven perspective, highlighting the triumphs and trials of these iconic Jedi before their ultimate fates were sealed.

5) Mara Jade

Mara Jade, a fan favorite from the Legends continuity, is arguably one of the most pivotal characters awaiting a proper introduction into the Star Wars canon. Her journey from Emperor’s Hand to Jedi Master and eventually Luke Skywalker’s wife is filled with rich potential. A series focusing on her could explore her life as an Imperial agent, her eventual disillusionment with the Empire, and her complex path to redemption and the Light Side of the Force.

Bringing Mara Jade into canon would answer a longtime fan request and allow for exciting new stories that bridge the gap between the original trilogy and the sequel era, offering a fresh perspective on the post-Empire galaxy. Her unique skill set, sharp wit, and nuanced moral compass would make her an incredibly engaging character that falls somewhere between a hero and a wayward Imperial agent. This series could explore her internal conflicts, her encounters with iconic characters, and her eventual role in shaping the New Jedi Order, providing a much-desired expansion of the Star Wars universe.

6) Satine Kryze

Duchess Satine Kryze’s story, deeply intertwined with the politics of Mandalore and her complicated relationship with Obi-Wan Kenobi, is ripe for a standalone series. Exploring her reign as the pacifist leader of Mandalore, her struggles against the aggressive traditionalists, and her desperate attempts to keep her people from succumbing to war would offer a fascinating look into a different side of the Clone Wars. The political intrigue, personal sacrifices, and moral dilemmas she faced all set the stage for a series that would keep fans on the edge of their seats.

A story focusing on Satine could extensively feature her strained but ultimately loving relationship with her sister, Bo-Katan, and the constant threat of the Mandalorian militant group, Death Watch. It could delve deeper into Mandalorian culture beyond just its warriors, showcasing the artistic and intellectual aspects of their society that Satine championed. This would not only give Satine the spotlight she deserves but also expand on the complex history and politics of Mandalore, offering a fresh perspective on one of the galaxy’s most iconic planets.

7) Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon Jinn, the maverick Jedi Master who discovered Anakin Skywalker, always felt like a character with a much deeper backstory than what was seen in The Phantom Menace. Qui-Gon’s history has been explored over the years in the comic medium, but a live-action series featuring the return of Liam Neeson and set before the events of that film could explore his early career as a Jedi, his philosophical disagreements with the Jedi Council, and his unique connection to the Living Force. It could touch on the missions and experiences that shaped his unconventional wisdom and his unwavering belief in the Force’s will, even when it contradicted the Jedi Code.

This series could delve into his relationship with his own master, Count Dooku, before Dooku’s fall to the dark side, offering insights into their shared philosophy and eventual divergence. It could also introduce new characters and explore unexplored planets, showing Qui-Gon’s adventures as a wandering Jedi, always seeking knowledge and defending the innocent. Such a series would provide a fascinating look into the Jedi Order prior to its decline, seen through the eyes of one of its most enigmatic and principled members, as well as explore how a young Obi-Wan came to be under his tutelage.

8) Avar Kriss

Avar Kriss, the “Hero of Hetzal” and one of the most prominent Jedi of the High Republic era, offers a unique opportunity to explore a period of galactic history largely untouched by live-action Star Wars. Her story, as a beacon of the Jedi Order and a symbol of their peak, is perfect for a series that delves into the golden age of the Jedi and the Republic. A series could focus on her leadership during major galactic crises and her deep connection to the Force as expressed by her extremely rare talent to hear the Force as music, known as “sabresong.”

A series centered on Avar Kriss would allow for the visual exploration of the stunning High Republic aesthetic, filled with grand Jedi Temples, innovative starship designs, and a galaxy brimming with discovery. It could introduce audiences to the Nihil, the mysterious and dangerous raiders who challenge the Jedi’s authority, and explore the early conflicts that tested the limits of the Republic’s power. This would be a chance to build a brand new corner of the Star Wars universe, free from the constraints of existing Skywalker Saga narratives.

9) Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress in a scene from “STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH”, season 3 exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Asajj Ventress’ journey from Sith assassin to independent bounty hunter and eventual light side Force-user is one of the most compelling arcs in The Clone Wars. A series focusing on her post-Sith life, particularly adapting elements of the Dark Disciple novel with Quinlan Vos, would be an incredibly rich tale to tell. While Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld began at the very end of the Dark Disciple, a series focusing on Ventress could adapt the entirety of the story and could explore her struggle to find her place in the galaxy after leaving Dooku, her reluctant alliances, and her gradual shift away from the darkness that once consumed her.

This would offer a unique perspective on the criminal underworld of the Star Wars galaxy, showcasing Ventress’ skills as a master of disguise and combat. Her complex relationship with Quinlan Vos, filled with espionage, romance, and moral complexities, would resonate with viewers on a deep, emotional level. This series would be an opportunity to delve into the redemption of a character who constantly walked the line between light and shadow, offering a nuanced exploration of what is and isn’t ethical in the Star Wars universe.

10) Darth Vader

While Darth Vader’s presence looms large over the Star Wars saga, Charles Soule’s comic run Darth Vader– focusing on Vader immediately after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith– offers a uniquely brutal and emotional period ripe for adaptation. A series set during this time could explore his initial struggles with his new mechanical body, his relentless hunt for surviving Jedi by establishing the Inquisitorius, and his terrifying consolidation of power under Palpatine. This would be a raw, unflinching look at the birth of the ultimate villain, showcasing his internal torment and his ruthlessness.

An adaptation, even a loose one, of Soule’s Darth Vader would delve into the true horror of Vader’s transformation, not just physically, but psychologically, as he grapples with the loss of Padmé and his descent into twisted darkness. It could feature his first mission to confront Jedi Kirak Infil’a in order to obtain his legendary lightsaber, his brutal training of the Inquisitors, and the process (and secret reasoning) of building his fortress on Mustafar. This would be a powerful, character-driven exploration of one of fiction’s most iconic villains, revealing the shattered remains of Anakin Skywalker beneath the imposing mask.