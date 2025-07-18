7 Things Lightsabers Can Do in Star Wars That You Forgot About

While lightsabers are undeniably iconic for their role in epic duels and their distinct hum, the versatility of these elegant weapons often gets overlooked amidst the flashy combat. Beyond simply slicing through droids and deflecting blaster bolts, lightsabers have proven themselves to be surprisingly adaptable tools within the Star Wars universe.

From practical applications in survival situations to unexpected defensive maneuvers and even a few truly bizarre uses, their capabilities extend far beyond what you might remember. Let’s ignite our memories and explore seven often-forgotten things that lightsabers can do.

1) Gain Access

At their most basic level, lightsabers are capable of great destruction. But when applied to inanimate objects rather than living beings, they can be a very valuable weapon in a Jedi arsenal. In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn find themselves faced with a sealed blast door on the Trade Federation battleship. But they don’t resort to brute force or explosives. Instead, they meticulously melt through the door with their blades.

There are many instances throughout the sprawling saga where lightsaber wielders ‒ Jedi or otherwise ‒ use the weapon for the same reason. In Star Wars: Ahsoka, Ahsoka Tano uses her twin blades to slice a circular opening in the ground that leads to a secret vault. These moments and many more show the lightsaber’s utility as a precision cutting tool, capable of bypassing security measures when a direct approach isn’t the wisest course of action.

2) Become a Helicopter

There are many different, unique lightsabers seen throughout the various Star Wars media ‒ from the films, to animation, and comics. One such unique design is the blades used by the Inquisitors, Jedi hunters who first appeared in Star Wars Rebels. The Inquisitors’ lightsaber extends to become double-bladed in a design reminiscent of Maul’s iconic weapon. But the Inquisitors’ sabers take it one step further with a circular hilt between blades that allows them to spin like a deadly fan.

During his pursuit of Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels, the Grand Inquisitor reveals a surprisingly unconventional use for his spinning lightsaber. He uses the rotating blades to take flight, briefly allowing him to hover and gain an advantage in the air. This unusual maneuver is an example of the adaptable nature of certain lightsaber designs and the creative ways Force-sensitives can leverage their weapons beyond regular combat.

3) Dissecting Dead Animals

Even everyone’s favorite smuggler knows how to use a lightsaber in a pinch! In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker finds himself stranded on Hoth and separated from his allies, quickly succumbing to the arctic temperature. Eventually, Han Solo finds his friend and uses Luke’s lightsaber for an unexpected survival task. Turning to Luke’s tauntaun, Han cuts open the deceased creature with the weapon.

Han goes on to put a hypothermic and injured Luke inside the tauntaun’s warm carcass to keep him alive overnight in the harsh Hoth conditions. This grim but effective use demonstrates the lightsaber’s ability to act as an immediate and incredibly efficient tool in even the most desperate circumstances.

4) Weld and Repair Electronics

In Star Wars Rebels, Ezra Bridger uses his lightsaber for more than just combat. On several occasions, he applies the precise heat of his blade to weld and repair damaged electronics and machinery, often in the midst of critical situations. For instance, he uses it to fix a broken ship component or to re-energize a defunct circuit, making his control over the blade unique among Jedi.

The lightsaber’s fine-tuned energy output allows for delicate work beyond mere destructive cutting or fighting. It highlights the Jedi’s resourcefulness and the versatile nature of their most valued asset, proving it can be an instrument of creation and repair just as easily as it is a weapon of destruction.

5) Create a Force Barrier

While not a direct function of the lightsaber itself, Jedi can channel the Force through their lightsabers to create temporary defensive barriers. In Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan masterfully uses his lightsaber to absorb and deflect Count Dooku’s powerful Force lightning, protecting himself from the devastating attack. He doesn’t just block it, but seemingly neutralizes its energy.

Therefore, a lightsaber can act as a conduit for Force energy, amplifying a Jedi’s defensive capabilities against otherwise overwhelming attacks. It is a display of a synergistic use of weapon and power, emphasizing that a Jedi’s true strength lies in their connection to the Force, with the lightsaber serving as an extension of that power.

6) Provide Light in Darkness

Beyond its combat and utility functions, the constant and powerful glow of a lightsaber can serve a simple, practical purpose: illumination. In dark environments, such as the gloomy interiors of unpowered ships, forgotten tombs, or vast cave systems, igniting a lightsaber provides an immediate and remarkably bright light source, often the only one available.

This is seen frequently throughout the Star Wars saga, where characters often ignite their blades not for battle, but simply to light their way through shadowed passages or to get a better look at their immediate surroundings. It’s a subtle but essential function, turning the most dangerous weapon into a glorified flashlight.

7) Cauterize Wounds

Though a grim application, lightsabers naturally cauterize wounds due to their intense heat. When a limb is severed by a lightsaber, the superheated blade instantly sears the flesh and blood vessels at the point of contact, preventing excessive blood loss. This characteristic is a brutal but undeniable aspect of lightsaber combat.

This rapid cauterization, while undeniably painful and traumatic for the victim, can paradoxically be life-saving in a galaxy where immediate medical attention isn’t always available. It’s a stark reminder of the blade’s potent energy and its immediate, if horrific, effect on biological matter, transforming a deadly strike into an agonizing form of instant first aid.

What is your favorite use of a lightsaber? Let us know in the comments below!