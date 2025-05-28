We Loved Both of These Classic Sci-Fi Films (But They’re Pretty Much the Same Movie)

It’s not uncommon for movies of the same era to end up feeling similar. Sometimes it’s corporate shenanigans, like what happened with Antz and A Bug’s Life. Other times, it happens because films are playing around with the same themes or tropes. This is especially true when they’re based in the same genre. Enter two beloved sci-fi films from the 90s and early 00s, Stargate and Atlantis: The Lost Empire. These two movies are basically the same thing, and oddly enough, people don’t talk about it much. While one movie did come out before the other, it’s more likely they were just playing around with the same common sci-fi tropes and elements of the time.

Stargate is a 1994 sci-fi film that ultimately kicked off a whole television franchise, plus a few spin-off series. So it’s safe to say this film was a smash hit. Then there’s the Disney classic, Atlantis: The Lost Empire. This film was released a bit later, in 2001, and it didn’t do as well as Stargate. There are a few theories as to why, including the film’s journey into sci-fi itself, which Disney isn’t as well-known for. However, we’re not here to talk about why one movie flourished while another went underrated; we’re here to talk about how these movies are the same.

The Leading Characters Are the Same People

Let’s start with the most obvious – the two leading characters of the films are essentially the same person, and you can’t convince us otherwise. Both characters are overlooked experts in their fields; Dr. Daniel Jackson is an Egyptologist and linguist with unorthodox theories about ancient civilizations, while Milo Thatch is a cartographer and linguist and a believer in the story of Atlantis. In both cases, the character is shunned despite (or because of) their knowledge, ostracized for their extreme or out-of-the-ordinary theories.

Likewise, both Daniel and Milo are experts in ancient languages who are picked up by major military/exploratory organizations, throwing them headfirst into an adventure they had zero time to prepare for. On the adventure, each character serves as the translator and moral compass for the team. Daniel instantly takes to the people they’ve found, and even accidentally marries one of them (long story). The same goes for Milo, who puts himself in harm’s way for the sake of the newly rediscovered Atlanteans.

Finally, there’s the way their journeys flow. Both are academic recluses who become adventuring heroes with a heart of gold. This opens the door to a romantic subplot. Daniel quickly falls in love with Sha’uri, the woman he accidentally marries. Meanwhile, Milo has a bit of a slower-burn romance, with Milo and Kida becoming friends first, with the implication that more will come.

Similar Plots & Core Elements

Next, let us discuss the similar themes and tropes that both Stargate and Atlantis: The Lost Empire have. In particular, the beginnings of each movie are shockingly one-to-one. The academic gets pulled in to advise on a unique situation, which showcases the theories that made them an outcast in their field. They are then whisked away on an adventure that is fully planned by an outside organization. Magic, right?

From there, the adventures focus on trying to find or rediscover other civilizations. For Daniel, it’s about understanding what was theoretically left behind on the other side of the Stargate (though he would later learn that actual people live on this planet). For Milo, his adventure begins with a bit more action, as many perils lie between him and Atlantis. When finally found, he immediately gets swept up in their story.

To put things another way, we have similar core concepts, as both stories combine magic and mythology with science and technology, creating this weird mishmash prevalent at the time. It works, but that’s why it comes up so frequently. This takes us into the next dominant theme, as their discoveries force conversations about assumptions based on legends. Finally, the two academics rebel against authority. For Daniel Jackson he’s trying to prevent the Colonel (Jack O’Neil) from blowing up the Stargate. Meanwhile, Milo is in a desperate race to protect the very heart of the Atlaneans. Obviously, both situations result in conflict, though not always in the way viewers might expect.

A Fun Sci-Fi Romp Through Hidden Histories

At the end of the day, it might be tempting to assume that a lot of Atlantis: The Lost Empire was inspired by Stargate. However, there’s never been any confirmation here, so it’s better to assume the creative team was playing with similar themes over outright copying.

What’s interesting is the drastically different response to each film. Stargate had a warm reception and did well at the box office. It would then go on to establish Stargate: SG-1, which would likewise inspire different stories. Conversely, Atlantis: The Lost Empire flopped at the box office. This was partially due to the competition at the time (Shrek was still in theaters). It’s a shame the film didn’t do well, as there’s unexplored potential in the sci-fi genre for Disney films.

We’re grateful that both of these delightful films exist. While we joke that they’re basically the same thing, they’re also some of our favorite movies, so we’re not going to complain.

Stargate is available to stream on Pluto TV or Amazon Prime Video. Atlantis: The Lost Empire is available to stream on Disney+.