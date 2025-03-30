Over 20 Years Later, This Is Still Disney’s Most Underrated Movie

For many, Disney animation is synonymous with childhood memories, as the lessons wrapped in these magical adventures became formative memories. While most people may first consider the obvious classics, such as Cinderella and Snow White, there is no denying the massive fandom behind underrated Disney movies like Treasure Planet and Sword in the Stone, but one of the biggest underrated movies of the early 2000s is Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Most die-hard fans will argue it’s the best movie of its generation, yet it was met with a lukewarm reception – and far less attention than it deserved. Twenty years later, Atlantis has aged like fine wine, proving to be a movie still worth watching again and again.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire had everything going for it, from a home at Disney to a star-studded cast. With Michael J. Fox in the leading role, it’s hard to imagine this movie being anything other than a box office hit. Unfortunately, the movie’s release was poorly timed, putting it up against other hits such as Shrek and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Due to this, Atlantis barely made back its budget before leaving the box office, putting it in the flop category. Despite all this, countless new fans have discovered and fallen in love with this underrated and overlooked beauty.

A Hidden Gem Growing in Popularity

Disney has earned a reputation for its carefully crafted stories and formulas, but sometimes, its best movies are the ones that break the mold. Atlantis: The Lost Empire is unique in Disney’s back catalog in that it sits solidly in the realm of science fiction. Likewise, it wasn’t afraid to explore darker and more adult themes, such as the damage caused by treasure hunters and the cost of leadership. The vibrant colors and creative storytelling style help balance these darker tones, creating a narrative appropriate for a broader audience.

The film revolves around Milo Thatch, an academic with bold ideas about the location of Atlantis. Milo’s story could have ended there if not for a benefactor who believed him and his ideas. Thus, the quest for Atlantis begins, kicking off a shocking series of events. These events were dramatic, eye-catching, and admittedly full of action. They were also full of heart, telling a story about a people lost to time and those who stood up to protect them.

The introduction of secondary characters is where Atlantis: The Lost Empire struck pure gold however. Their diverse backgrounds and personalities made a ragtag group worth rooting for. These characters are quirky, funny, and, most importantly, flawed. This helps to make them relatable and lovable, all in one fell swoop. Actors John Mahony, Jim Varney, and Leonard Nimoy all lent their voices to help bring this vast cast of unique characters to life.

Even the Best Stories Can Get Buried

In the twenty years since its release, Atlantis: The Lost Empire has had ample time to build a cult following. It is deeply loved by a passionate group of followers who will argue it’s brilliant to anyone who will listen, and with good reason. This begs the question—why did Atlantis flop in the first place? Looking at box office numbers only tells part of the story, as while the theatrical competition played a role (and audience taste in CGI animation), it’s not the whole story.

In addition to box office competition, there’s the simple fact that Atlantis: The Lost Empire broke many Disney traditions and took risks. Arguably, those risks paid off tenfold, but it may have shrunk its potential audience at the time. Instead of leaning in a fantastical direction, the movie had a sci-fi steampunk aesthetic, which failed to draw in a larger audience due to its niche appeal.

To further this contrast, Atlantis was far from being a musical, with no songs or musical numbers to boast of, further reducing the draw. Finally, while the movie does feature a princess, Kida’s story is the reverse of a traditional Disney princess story. Kida’s role as princess puts her in a leadership role for her people, and during her story, Kida never loses her agency. There’s also no magical kiss to confirm a romance between Kida and Milo, with the film instead allowing the two to become friends before considering something deeper. It’s a healthy and endearing example, but it may have been ahead of its time. There is a silver lining, as it almost certainly influenced today’s stories, as it’s more in keeping with Disney movies of recent years.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire is available to stream on Disney+.