First Reactions to Stephen King’s New Movie Are Overwhelmingly Positive

Stephen King is one of the most adapted authors in history, with a bibliography that has spawned beloved cinematic classics and terrifying television events. For every celebrated adaptation like The Shawshank Redemption or It, there are projects like The Dark Tower or Maximum Overdrive that failed to capture the magic of the source material for critics and audiences. That means whenever a new Stephen King adaptation becomes available, fans don’t quite know what to expect. Fortunately, an upcoming film based on one of the author’s bleakest and most prescient novels is already generating significant positive buzz. The project, an adaptation of King’s 1979 novel The Long Walk, has screened for critics, and the initial wave of social media reactions suggests it could be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

“The Long Walk will wreck you. Full stop,” wrote Noah Levine from Blood Disgusting. “I don’t often shed tears during a film. Stephen King at his best…and deadliest. JT Mollner x Francis Lawrence is a match made in heaven.” The sentiment that the film is a brutal and emotional experience was a common thread in the early responses, promising an unflinching take on the dark source material.

#TheLongWalk is easily one of the most intense emotional wallops of the year. I’ve read that book quite a few times. You’d think I’d be prepared to stomach the story’s themes and most gut-wrenching moments. Nope. I’m exhausted – and the movie earned it.



You can tell the source… pic.twitter.com/eM8G1syk0u — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 20, 2025

The lead performances from Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson are being singled out as major strengths. “The Long Walk houses pitch perfect, exceptional performances from Cooper Hoffman & David Jonsson,” said Courtney Howard of Variety. “Visceral, gripping, emotional & provocative, a brilliant Stephen King adaptation & 1 of the year’s best films. A towering achievement reminiscent of The Outsiders & Full Metal Jacket.” The Direct’s Russ Milheim shared this view, stating, “The Long Walk is an incredibly harrowing, terrifying, and traumatizing film. Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson give Oscar-worthy performances.”

I can finally really talk to people about how good #TheLongWalk is. Cooper Hoffman is relatable and complex, David Jonsson is genuinely incredible. They build such a complex cast that you feel the peril and death, and yet there’s a sense that our hope is in each other. Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/cXWzIKbRv5 — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) August 20, 2025

Critics also praised the movie as a particularly effective King adaptation. Andrew J. Salazar of DiscussingFilm called it “one of the most powerful Stephen King adaptations in recent years,” adding that director “Francis Lawrence pulls no punches, driving home the book’s themes of how authoritarianism continues to eat away at today’s youth.”

What Makes Stephen King’s The Long Walk So Special?

Image courtesy of Lionsgate

Published in 1979 under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman, The Long Walk was the first full novel he completed, written during his freshman year of college between 1966 and 1967. The story is set in a dystopian version of the United States in which the nation is captivated by an annual event known as “The Long Walk,” a grueling contest where 100 teenage boys must walk continuously, maintaining a speed of at least four miles per hour. If a walker drops below the required pace, they receive a verbal warning. After three warnings, they are “ticketed,” which means they are shot and killed by soldiers monitoring the event. The competition continues until only one boy is left standing, and the winner receives “The Prize”: anything they desire for the rest of their life. The story’s themes of authoritarianism, the loss of innocence, and the extreme pressures placed on youth remain powerfully relevant, which explains the high expectations surrounding the movie adaptation.

The narrative’s brutal simplicity and intense psychological focus have made it a fan favorite for decades, and The Long Walk‘s journey to the screen has been a long one. Filmmakers such as George A. Romero and Frank Darabont were attached to adapt the novel at various points, but the project never came to fruition. The current adaptation is directed by Lawrence, known for his work on The Hunger Games franchise, from a screenplay by JT Mollner. The film stars Hoffman as protagonist Ray Garraty and Jonsson as his fellow walker, Peter McVries. The cast also includes Mark Hamill as The Major, the enigmatic figure who oversees the deadly contest.

The Long Walk is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

