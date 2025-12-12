Steven Spielberg’s Latest Classic Is Finally Back on Streaming (And It Has a Perfect Paul Dano Performance)

Actor Paul Dano has been in the news quite a bit lately, thanks to director Quentin Tarantino sharing some unnecessarily choice words about Dano on a recent podcast appearance. The fallout from that incident, however, has sparked nothing but love and support for Dano from both fans and folks in the industry. Conveniently, one of his best performances just made a return to the world of streaming — and it can be found in an instant classic from Steven Spielberg, arguably Hollywood’s greatest living director.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Spielberg’s most recent film, The Fablemans, was also his most personal, telling a fictionalized version of his childhood and his complicated relationships with parents. The film earned seven Oscar nominations a couple of years ago and is already talked about as part of the pantheon of great Spielberg movies. For some reason, The Fablemans hasn’t been streaming on any major service lately, but that changed on Thursday when Peacock brought it back to the lineup.
So not only does Peacock now have another must-see Spielberg film, it also has a movie that is perfect to watch if you’re looking to have some more Paul Dano in your life. Dano plays Burt Fabelman, the patriarch of the Fabelman family, as he wrestles with the truth of his marriage and tries to keep his creative son somewhat grounded.
It’s an incredibly layered performance from Dano. Perhaps one of the best of his career, alongside There Will Be Blood and Love & Mercy. If you’re a fan of his, this should absolutely get added to your watchlist.
What’s New on Peacock This Month?
The Fabelmans arrives on Peacock on the heels of some big movie additions this month. The Croods: A New Age (one of DreamWorks Animation’s most underrated sequels) was just added to the lineup on Wednesday, and the start of the month saw dozens of new titles join the service.
Below, you can check out the full list of Peacock’s December 1st additions, which include Creed, Die Hard, Pacific Rim, and Jingle All the Way.
