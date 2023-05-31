Stranger Things Star Details the Deep Connection That Makes Him Want to Play Static Shock

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin says that he wants to play Static Shock for DC Films. In a new sit-down with io9, the actor explains how he felt a connection with Virgil Hawkins from his childhood watching with his brother. While McLaughlin wasn't exactly a teen when Static Shock was running on Kids WB in the United States, fans have shown him clips of moments on social media. As he revisited the series now, the connection between he and the DC Comics character are even more pronounced. Static is one of the heroes that a lot of viewers connect with more intensely. Check out what else he had to say about the possibility down below.

"People have introduced me to Static Shock through the fanbase," McLaughlin began. "Virgil, I've looked him up, I've seen videos of the cartoons back in the day. I remember my brother used to watch it. I used to peep in on him in his room when he was a teenager watching it on television."

He added, "I didn't realize it was in my life as much as it was. But, then just looking at him, I was like 'That's me.' We had a deeper connection than I thought. I'm always about connection and very spiritual. Everything I do, I want to connect to. I feel like Static Shock/Virgil is someone I connect to, and a character I would love to play."

Who Will Play Static For James Gunn's DCU?

During a recent Q+A session, McLaughlin was not shy when asked about which superhero he'd like to play. As the fancasts continue to roll in, he's clearly heard the chatter and is up for the challenge of playing Virgil Hawkins.

"What other movie would I like… I want to do a superhero film," McLaughlin shared . "I would love to play Static Shock honestly… I would want to do something like a superhero, or even something… it doesn't matter. I'm really open to being any character. I feel like I can play anybody honestly. It really -- I feel like how I pick my films is really what speaks to me. Also, I'm also developing other projects myself that will be coming out. Not soon, but soon. But yeah, it really doesn't matter actually. It's just whatever like project speaks to me and my creativity."

Do you want to see him play Static? Let us know in the comments down below!