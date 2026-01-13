Movies Stranger Things Fans Are Mad All Over Again About the Series Finale After Netflix’s Documentary Reveals By Kofi Outlaw January 13, 2026, 1:28pm Comments Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Tagged:Netflix, Regular News, Stranger Things Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Next Article $60M Sci-Fi Dinosaur Movie Becomes a Major HBO Max Hit, 3 Years After Flopping at the Box Office → Most Viewed Image Courtesy of Ufotable Anime 2 days ago Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Suffers a Major Loss Despite 2025’s Groundbreaking Success Gaming 3 days ago PS5 Users Can Get One of the Best Video Game Trilogies for Just $6 Gaming 2 days ago Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers May Get 2 GameCube Classics in February TV Shows 4 days ago Netflix’s New Mystery Thriller Series Is Officially a Hit With Almost 80 Million Hours Viewed Movies 1 day ago Marvel Officially Releases Avengers: Doomsday’s Wakanda Trailer Revealing Changes to Black Panther & A Fantastic Four Team-Up 11.22.63 TV Shows 3 days ago 10 Years On, Stephen King’s Best Sci-Fi Added to Netflix (& It’s An Instant Hit) Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics Comics 18 hours ago 7 Marvel Comics Super-Geniuses, Ranked By Intelligence Image Courtesy of Marvel Movies 3 days ago Marvel’s New Doomsday Trailer Confirms Major Change For Black Panther