Stranger Things Creators Just Revealed Another Spinoff (And Why The Franchise Won’t Be Like Game of Thrones or Star Wars)

With the Stranger Things series finale in the books and most of the debate about a secret episode finally subsiding, the attention shifts to the future possibilities for the franchise. At this point, we know of two spinoffs in development, and one is releasing relatively soon. Outside of the stage play, those were the only spinoffs that were confirmed, but The Duffer Brothers have confirmed another project in the works, and they’ve also revealed how the Stranger Things franchise won’t be like other franchises, including Game of Thrones and Star Wars.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt and Ross Duffer were asked about what the future of Stranger Things looks like. That’s when Matt Dufer revealed there’s one additional spinoff project in development. “To us, it’s just one step at a time. Right now, everything you said is all we have planned…Well, there’s one other thing I can’t talk about, so I just sort of lied to you, that is also really cool. But the live-action spinoff is what the main focus is right now,” Matt said.

“I wish I could talk about it more, but we have a specific idea or philosophy for how the show and the Stranger Things universe, if you wanna call it that, can continue. It’s very different, I would say, than something like Game of Thrones or Star Wars, because we’re just not like that,” Matt said.

The Duffer Brothers Want To Create New Mythologies for Stranger Things, Not Narrow It Down

One of the main differentiating factors between other franchises is that The Duffer Brothers don’t want to constantly narrow down the franchise in order to keep exploring it. Instead, they want to create new mythologies to explore and bring something new and different to the franchise in any spinoffs they undertake, so Tales from 85 is really the last series that finds a pocket within the main Stranger Things story.

“And we’re very proud of Tales from ’85 and the play, but those are mining the last remaining small gaps in the narrative that we told over the course of Stranger Things. So to be able to move forward, we have to build out a new mythology because otherwise we’re just gonna keep finding these little narrow gaps and it’s just gonna get narrower and narrower and more forced. So the goal is to break it wide open and do something very new and very different,” Ross said.

“I have to say, it has been so fun just creating new characters and a new mythology, just because you’re starting from the ground floor. It’s exhilarating, and I can’t wait to say more about it when I’m allowed to, but Netflix PR is listening in,” Matt said.

We’ll have to wait and see what this other project ends up being, but in the meantime, you can stream all of Stranger Things on Netflix right now. Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 will release sometime in 2026.

