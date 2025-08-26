Every Horror Movie Hitting Streaming Services on September 1st

There’s never really a bad time to watch horror movies, but there’s something about kicking back with eerie thrills in the months of September and October that hits a little different. If you’re getting into the mood to check out some horror movies as fall arrives, many of the most popular streaming services are about to offer you some new options to add to your watchlist.
Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu, Prime Video, and Tubi all have some new horror options coming on Monday, September 1st. A few of those services, however, have more additions than others.
Peacock and Paramount+ are far and away the streamers you’re going to want to explore for scary new offerings, with Tubi also adding quite a robust lineup. It’s also worth mentioning that several popular horror titles are going to be available on multiple services in October, such as Scream 4 and Cabin in the Woods.
Below, you can check out the full list of horror movies set to start streaming on September 1st.
Netflix
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Escape Room
The Running Man
HBO Max
Evil Dead II
Misery
Mystery Street
Se7en
The Cabin in the Woods
Peacock
1408
Amityville 3-D
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville Moon
Amityville: The Awakening
The Amityville Harvest
The Amityville Uprising
The Birds
Bride of Chucky
Candyman III
Child’s Play (2019)
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
The Craft: Legacy
The Creature Walks Among Us
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Devil
Drag Me to Hell
Firestarter
Flatliners (2017)
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
Goosebumps
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
The Haunting in Connecticut
Hanging in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
I, Frankenstein
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
Knock Knock
The Last Witch Hunter
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Leatherface
Mummies
The Mummy
The Mummy’s Ghost
Phantasm II
Psycho
The Raven
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scream 4
Seed of Chucky
The Sixth Sense
Son of Frankenstein
Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight
Tales From the Hood
Terrifier 3
The Thing (1982)
The Thing (2011)
Werewolf of London
When a Stranger Calls
You’re Next
Zombieland
Hulu
Devil’s Due
Donnie Darko
Evil Dead Rise
Jennifer’s Body
The Meg
Meg 2: The Trench
The Nun II
Trap
World War Z
Paramount+
Addams Family Values
Along Came a Spider
April Fool’s Day
Area 51
Asylum
Below
Beneath
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Body Cam
Cloverfield
Cursed
Daybreaks
Disturbia
Dracula III: Legacy
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Park IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hungers
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jacob’s Ladder
John Carpenters Escape From L.A.
Kiss the Girls
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Scream 4
Sleepy Hollow
Spell
Spontaneous
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Addams Family
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Devil Inside
The Faculty
The Gift
The Haunting
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Loved Ones
The Monster Squad
The Night Clerk
The Parallax View
The Reckoning
The Relic
The Ring
The Uninvited
The Woman in Black
Vampire in Brooklyn
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
World War Z
Prime Video
A Monster Calls
Children of Men
Crimson Peak
Machete Kills
The Craft
The First Omen
Winchester
Tubi
Bones
Coraline
Crawl
Drag Me to Hell
Evil Dead (2013)
Fright Night (1985)
Fright Night (2011)
From Hell
Halloween (2018)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
Lake Placid
Lake Placid 2
Lake Placid 3
Lake Placid: The Final Chapter
Lake Placid vs. Anaconda
Ma
Monster House
Pan’s Labyrinth
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Poltergeist (2015)
Popeye the Slayer Man
Predestination
Quarantine
Red Eye
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scream 4
Sinister
Skinamarink
The Cabin in the Woods
The Intruder
The Invisible
The Net
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
World War Z