Every Horror Movie Hitting Streaming Services on September 1st

There’s never really a bad time to watch horror movies, but there’s something about kicking back with eerie thrills in the months of September and October that hits a little different. If you’re getting into the mood to check out some horror movies as fall arrives, many of the most popular streaming services are about to offer you some new options to add to your watchlist.

Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu, Prime Video, and Tubi all have some new horror options coming on Monday, September 1st. A few of those services, however, have more additions than others.

Peacock and Paramount+ are far and away the streamers you’re going to want to explore for scary new offerings, with Tubi also adding quite a robust lineup. It’s also worth mentioning that several popular horror titles are going to be available on multiple services in October, such as Scream 4 and Cabin in the Woods.

Below, you can check out the full list of horror movies set to start streaming on September 1st.

Netflix

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Escape Room

The Running Man

HBO Max

Evil Dead II

Misery

Mystery Street

Se7en

The Cabin in the Woods

Peacock

1408

Amityville 3-D

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville Moon

Amityville: The Awakening

The Amityville Harvest

The Amityville Uprising

The Birds

Bride of Chucky

Candyman III

Child’s Play (2019)

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

The Craft: Legacy

The Creature Walks Among Us

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Devil

Drag Me to Hell

Firestarter

Flatliners (2017)

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Goosebumps

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

The Haunting in Connecticut

Hanging in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

I, Frankenstein

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

Knock Knock

The Last Witch Hunter

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Leatherface

Mummies

The Mummy

The Mummy’s Ghost

Phantasm II

Psycho

The Raven

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scream 4

Seed of Chucky

The Sixth Sense

Son of Frankenstein

Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight

Tales From the Hood

Terrifier 3

The Thing (1982)

The Thing (2011)

Werewolf of London

When a Stranger Calls

You’re Next

Zombieland

Hulu

Devil’s Due

Donnie Darko

Evil Dead Rise

Jennifer’s Body

The Meg

Meg 2: The Trench

The Nun II

Trap

World War Z

Paramount+

Addams Family Values

Along Came a Spider

April Fool’s Day

Area 51

Asylum

Below

Beneath

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Body Cam

Cloverfield

Cursed

Daybreaks

Disturbia

Dracula III: Legacy

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Park IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hungers

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jacob’s Ladder

John Carpenters Escape From L.A.

Kiss the Girls

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scream 4

Sleepy Hollow

Spell

Spontaneous

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Addams Family

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Devil Inside

The Faculty

The Gift

The Haunting

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Loved Ones

The Monster Squad

The Night Clerk

The Parallax View

The Reckoning

The Relic

The Ring

The Uninvited

The Woman in Black

Vampire in Brooklyn

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

World War Z

Prime Video

A Monster Calls

Children of Men

Crimson Peak

Machete Kills

The Craft

The First Omen

Winchester

Tubi

Bones

Coraline

Crawl

Drag Me to Hell

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Fright Night (2011)

From Hell

Halloween (2018)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Lake Placid

Lake Placid 2

Lake Placid 3

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda

Ma

Monster House

Pan’s Labyrinth

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Poltergeist (2015)

Popeye the Slayer Man

Predestination

Quarantine

Red Eye

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scream 4

Sinister

Skinamarink

The Cabin in the Woods

The Intruder

The Invisible

The Net

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

World War Z