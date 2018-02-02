Which Movie Trailers to Expect During Super Bowl 2018

The 2018 Super Bowl will bring us the exciting showdown between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, but for a fair amount of viewers, it will be about the commercials. New movie trailers are have been the highlight of big game commercials ever since the ’90s, and with so many highly anticipated films coming to theaters in 2018, we’re going to have a wide selection of high-profile trailers to choose from.

However, as the industry continues to change, more and more studios are foregoing the exorbitant price of a Super Bowl ad, instead making their own movie promo plans during or around the big game. So, which movie trailers should expect to see during Super Bowl 2018, and which should you not hold your breath for?

‘Black Panther’

Marvel’s Black Panther is hitting theaters on February 16th, so Disney/Marvel is expected to make one last big push for the film by airing a final trailer during the Super Bowl.

‘The Incredibles 2’

Pixar needs as much chance to shine as the standard Disney Animation films, and the Super Bowl would be the perfect place to debut a trailer for the highly anticipated Incredibles 2, complete with an on-the-nose intro of Bob Parr watching the game with his superpowered family!

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

Paramount is expected to use the big game as a showcase for its biggest franchise at the moment: Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible series. Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation have been revitalizing chapters of the franchise, and with the Rogue Nation creative team and cast back for Fallout, there are high expectations. Given the franchise’s penchant for major action set pieces, there are understandably high expectations for this Super Bowl trailer.

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’

NBC and Universal Pictures live under the same parent company tent, so there’s no doubt that Universal will use the big game’s presence on NBC to debut a new trailer for the studio’s big 2018 tentpole, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

‘Fifty Shades Freed’

The Fifty Shades of Grey finale hits theaters a few days after the Super Bowl, so don’t be surprised if Universal makes one last major thrust for the climax.

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’

Since the Super Bowl is airing on NBC this year, it’s unclear just how many ads Universal could air, given that the studio has the inside track. If Universal is pushing multiple films besides Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, then Pacific Rim: Uprising is an obvious likely contender. Robots fighting giant monsters is the epitome of what a Super Bowl is all about!

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

This year’s Star Wars franchise release is Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Han Solo standalone that fans are equal parts excited and terrified about. We’ve just learned that the full trailer for Solo will premiere with Disney-owned GMA the day after the Super Bowl, but there’s some speculation the big game could be used to tease that trailer premiere.

‘A Quiet Place’

Super Bowl trailers need to be instant attention-grabbers, and few genres are able to command instant attention as well as horror. Paramount has a high-concept horror film from The Office star John Krasinski coming out in the spring. The first A Quiet Place trailer certainly made a splash with horror fans, and its Super Bowl ad could be the only horror offering we get.

‘Truth or Dare’

A Quiet Place doesn’t have the clear monopoly on Super Bowl horror trailers: Universal has ia younger-skewing high-concept horror flick on deck for spring: Truth or Dare. After the success of PG-13 slasher Happy Death Day last fall, Universal may definitely push this one.

‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Disney will be airing trailers for its non-Star Wars / Marvel films, as well — though there’s no real confirmation about which films we’ll see. A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters in early March, so it’s definitely a prime candidate.

‘Skyscraper’

In addition to his Rampage video game movie, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also has the hostage-thriller action film Skyscraper coming out in summer 2018. It’s already been confirmed that Skyscraper‘s first trailer will air during the Super Bowl.

‘Cloverfield 3’

There’s a lot of uncertainty about what’s happening with the third installment of the Cloverfield franchise — down to what the title of the film will even be! But whether it’s Cloverfield Station or God Particle, word is that the film has been picked up by Netflix and will get a Super Bowl trailer debut. Be on the lookout.

The 2018 Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 4th.