Super High: Craig Robinson and Andy Samberg to Star in Movie About Weed-Fueled Superheroes

✖

Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg, and Common are all joining the world of superhero cinema. The three are officially attached to a new genre film called Super High, a flick set in a world where you get superpowers after smoking "special weed." According to a report from Deadline's Justin Kroll, the movie has been one of the hottest specs in Tinseltown and ended up landing at Warner's New Line Cinema after a bidding war. Featuring a story by Adam Mansbach and Shamier Anderson, the spec script is said to have fetched a seven-figure total.

Mansbach has been tapped to write the screenplay while Anderson will producer, as will New Line's Richard Brener and Dave Neustadter. Though he's relatively new to Hollywood, Mansbach became a household name in literature circles after becoming a New York Times bestseller for penning Go the F*ck to Sleep.

The book's sequels — You Have to F*cking Eat and F*ck, Now There Are Two of You — also cracked the bestselling list and have been translated into over 40 languages. The books have gone viral after A-listers like Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson have been attached to record the audiobook formats.

The Deadline report also mentions the massive price tag also included a production commitment, suggesting the project is contractually obligated to see the light of day at some point in the future.

You know Robinson on his work in projects like The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Pineapple Express. Most recently, he had a supporting role in Dolemite Is My Name and will next appear in STX's Songbird. Samberg, of course, still has an active role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and appeared in the critically-acclaimed Palm Springs from Hulu. Around these parts, Common's probably best known for his role opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2. Other credits on his resume include The Informer and The Kitchen.

Super High has yet to set a release date.

Cover photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images and Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb