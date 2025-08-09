Super7’s Brian Flynn Teases the Company’s Future Godzilla Plans

Fan-favorite collectibles company Super7 always knows how to make the hometown convention, a little event called San Diego Comic-Con International, feel special. Every year the team themes the official Super7 store, just a few blocks from the convention center to something iconic and this year was perhaps the takeover that was least surprising. For 2025 the Super7 Store became Godzilla Station, themed after the King of the Monsters and featuring exclusive new merch from the team in addition to literal facelift for the building itself.

ComicBook had the chance to speak with Super7 founder, owner, and CCO Brian Flynn about his love for Godzilla and also the future of the Toho classic franchise across their products. Flynn noted that they always do something special for San Diego Comic-Con, and the fact that they hadn’t done something with Godzilla yet kind of meant it was time. At this year’s event, Super7 not only rolled out exclusive Godzilla Station apparel for attendees but also exclusive FUN! FUN!, ReAction, and Ultimates figures based on different kaiju from Toho.

Flynn was quick to point out a specific convergence that fans may notice is coming to fruition with Super7’s Godzilla plans. While the ReAction line started at one end of the history of Godzilla, including his formative beginnings plus his kaiju pals from the 1960s and ’70s, the Ultimates line has so far been focused on the ’90s sequels and more modern versions like Godzilla Minus One. As Flynn told us, now those two lines are going to intersect and pass each other, moving into the opposite territories from each other as they continue.

“We have not finished the ReAction line by any means, and there are a ton of Showa series kaiju we have not yet made in ReAction, much less, Hesei or Millennium series kaiju, so, we have a long way to go still,” Flynn added. “We usually like to bring out the ReAction Figures in waves that relate to each and other and make sense with each other – pairings, battles, movie plot lines.”

Collectors may have already noticed this trend with the ReAction figures, since the first wave of the line had the 1954 Godzilla and the 1974 Mechagodzilla, while the most recent wave featured two versions of Godzilla (one from 1989 and the other from 2023’s Godzilla Minus One).

For those keeping track, we asked Flynn specifically about a few notable Toho kaiju for the Ultimates line. Fans like us waiting on Rodan may have to keep waiting, but deeper cuts like Sanda and Gaira from The War of the Gargantuas are also not entirely out of the realm of possibility. One that fans should not expect though, something legal scholars won’t be shocked to hear, is a Kong from 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, it’s not a priority.

“There are quite a few Toho Ultimates in the works, with a mix of both classic kaiju that everyone loves, as well as some key iterations of Godzilla we have not yet brought to life,” Flynn teased. “We try to be cognizant that people collect our figures for a variety of different reasons, and make sure we are offering a bit of something for everyone.”