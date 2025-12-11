Truth, Justice, Whatever: First Supergirl Merch Drops (Exclusive First Look)

The new DC Universe is officially in full swing following the massive critical and commercial success of Superman earlier this year. James Gunn and Peter Safran successfully relaunched the franchise with a hopeful and optimistic take on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) that resonated with audiences worldwide. Now, attention is shifting to the next theatrical chapter in this unfolding saga as DC Studios finally unveiled the first trailer for Supergirl. The footage promises a starkly different energy for the franchise, sending Milly Alcock on a visually stunning intergalactic quest accompanied by fan-favorite characters like the bounty hunter Lobo (Jason Momoa) and the loyal canine Krypto. As a result, social media is buzzing with anticipation for the film, which draws heavy inspiration from the acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic run by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC is wasting no time capitalizing on the hype surrounding the trailer debut by launching a brand new line of official merchandise. The collection features a variety of apparel and collectibles designed to let fans rep the Girl of Steel in style. The standout items are the DC Shop exclusives, which include the iconic S-Shield and the film’s cynical tagline “Truth. Justice. Whatever.” emblazoned across Women’s Raglan Baby Tees in Red and Blue for $31.95. There are also Women’s and Unisex Crew shirts available in Black and Blue for $36.95.

Image courtesy of DC Shop

Collectors can pick up a premium Supergirl poster featuring the newly released teaser art of Alcock as Kara for $14.95 or $39.95, depending on the size. Also available on the DC Shop is additional apparel featuring the film’s title treatment and variations of the House of El crest. All these items are available today to celebrate the trailer release.

Image courtesy of DC Shop

Supergirl Marketing and Merch Confirms Kara Is Not Like Her Cousin

The tagline featured on the new merchandise serves as a perfect encapsulation of how Supergil intends to distinguish itself from its predecessor. Superman was built on the foundation of classic superhero optimism and the idea that truth and justice are absolute virtues worth fighting for. Supergirl is clearly taking the opposite approach by focusing on a character who is far more jaded and world-weary. Instead of growing up on a farm in Kansas with loving parents, Kara Zor-El watched her entire civilization crumble and spent her formative years drifting on a rock through space. The use of “Truth. Justice. Whatever.” signals a departure from Superman’s values and reflects a harder edge for a hero who is less concerned with saving the world and more focused on surviving it.

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Supergirl‘s distinct shift in tone highlights the broader strategy at play within the new DCU. James Gunn has repeatedly emphasized that the upcoming films and TV shows will not follow a cookie-cutter formula where every project feels and looks the same. Instead of enforcing a house style, the studio is betting on genre diversity to keep the universe fresh and engaging.

Supergirl is a sci-fi epic, but the slate is rapidly expanding into other territories. The upcoming Lanterns series is pitched as a gritty terrestrial mystery in the vein of True Detective, starring Kyle Chandler as the veteran Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as the rookie John Stewart. Meanwhile, Clayface is a full-blown horror feature directed by James Watkins (Speak No Evil) from a script by genre maestro Mike Flanagan. This willingness to let individual characters dictate the genre of their stories is a promising sign for the longevity of the franchise.

Supergirl hits theaters everywhere on June 26, 2026.

What item from the new Supergirl collection are you planning to pick up? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!