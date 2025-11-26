Lanterns First Footage Reveals Key Details (And Confirms A Longtime Favorite Green Lantern)

With Superman in the rearview mirror, the next projects up to bat for DC’s film and TV universe are Supergirl and Lanterns, and today marked the first time Lanterns has actually been shown off in footage. HBO Max held their upfront event today in São Paulo, Brazil, and the audience in attendance saw the first footage of the new Green Lantern-focused series. Not only did we get some key details on the new series, but it also confirmed a longtime favorite Green Lantern is already a part of this world, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser trailer that was shown at the presentation has not been released to the public or online, but Omelete was in attendance and revealed a description of what was featured. It turns out Hal Jordan and John Stewart have been working together for a few months in the footage, and Jordan is actually filling in for someone else to train Stewart, but we don’t learn who the person he’s replacing is. There is however, a mention of a squirrel Lantern, which is undoubtedly the longtime favorite Lantern who is indeed a squirrel, Ch’p.

At one point in the trailer, Jordan and Stewart are arguing, with Stewart saying he’s better than Jordan at saving people. Jordan takes flight and soars through the sky, but he’s still in his regular clothes, as the footage does not feature their Green Lantern costumes or gear outside of their rings.

Hopefully, the trailer will be released sooner rather than later, but the show is still a ways off at the moment in terms of release, so it may be next year before we see the footage. That said, there’s a lot to be excited for with what was described, and plenty of room for rich dynamics between the characters and how the show weaves in all of the big cosmic elements that the franchise is so synonymous with, but while also keeping the central story focused on the crime at hand.

As for Ch’p, it’s wonderful to hear that such a deep cut character is even being mentioned on the series, and one does hope that an actual appearance at some point during the show would follow. Ch’p is actually an alien from the planet H’lven, which was overrun by Doctor Ub’x’s army. Ch’p led the resistance against Ub’x, and after he was given a Green Lantern Ring by the Guardians, he was able to defeat Ub’x and their army.

Since then, he’s become a beloved member of the Corps, and despite his small frame, he packs a punch and has been a trusted ally. Unfortunately, Ch’p might be even better known due to his death (at least the first one), which was being run over by a yellow truck. Perhaps that doesn’t happen this time around, because Ch’p makes everything 10 times cooler, and it would be amazing to see him represented in the new DCU.

Lanterns is expected to be released after Supergirl in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!