Supergirl Filmmakers Say New DCU Movie Is an Anti-Hero Story, Kara Is “An Unapologetic Mess”

When the DCU was first announced to the world, it came with a promise that the films wouldn’t all feel the same and would have a distinct identity. Not unlike the comic books that they’re based on, DC Studios planned for their films to embody the characters and stories they were telling, and not feel like cookies cut out of the same mold by a factory. So far, the three projects that have been released, the animated Creature Commandos, Season 2 of Peacemaker, and 2025’s Superman, have all felt that way, even with James Gunn being the main creative force behind them all. Now, that promise finally gets put to the test.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2026, the second feature film from DC Studios will be released when Supergirl flies into theaters next June. Fans already got a taste of what Milly Alcock‘s version of Kara Zor-El will be like when her solo movie debuts after her brief cameo in Superman, which showed that the unruly behavior of Krypto is because he not only belongs to her, but that she has a penchant for planet-hopping. Now, with the first trailer delivering actual footage we have a better idea of what to expect from Supergirl, in addition to some new teases from the filmmakers themselves.

Supergirl Director and Star Breakdown the DCU’s New Hero

Play video

It’s one thing to note that a new superhero movie isn’t a “typical superhero movie,” and the team behind Supergirl definitely believes that, but the trailer for the film also proves it. By revealing a Kryptonian hero that has a distinctly different vibe and persona than Superman, the DCU is on its way to actually carving a new path forward with a fresh take on a major superhero.

“This is really an anti-hero story,” director Craig Gillespie revealed at an event of the Supergirl trailer launch. “I think what I loved about the script that Ana (Nogueira) wrote and what you guys were supporting is she’s got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different than where Superman is in his life and having Millie come in and play that. All the complexity of that and do it in a very human way that gives it, you know, where we can actually have empathy for her and the dance of the humor and somebody that has that toughness was, I was such a gift to get because she was obviously already cast for this, so I was incredibly lucky.”

“She’s like an unapologetic mess. And I feel, she doesn’t want to be a hero,” Alcock revealed. “I really admire that about her. And I think that Clark puts on a mask in his everyday life. And Kara won’t submit to that.”

DC co-president James Gunn had high praise for the film as well, noting that Supergirl is totally different from Gillespie’s other work (which includes the likes of I, Tonya and Cruella), but also because it will prove the plan for the DCU as a whole, with new movies following new characters that all feel distinct.

“I can’t wait for you to get to know this character… and see a DCU movie that’s different from anything that we’ve done so far from the beginning,” Gunn said. “This is a story-based medium. We want stories to be in theaters that are cool and different from each other and this movie is not exactly the female clone of Superman. It’s its own thing entirely. And with a character who is equally worthy of this treatment, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.