Supergirl’s Final Trailer Reveals How Powerful Kara Really Is in the DCU (Plus Superman’s Return)

Launching a new cinematic universe in the 2020s was always going to be a tough task, but Warner Bros. rework of their DC Characters with the DCU seems to be going along well. Superman was an international hit upon its release, and the hype train continued with Peacemaker Season 2. Even now, as photos and videos from the set of Superman’s follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, begin to pop up online, there’s a palpable sense of excitement around the movie and the universe that James Gunn has helped build. This summer and fall will deliver the next two DCU movies, though, and deliver the real test.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To mark the occasion of tickets officially going on sale for Supergirl, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures have released what many of their accounts are calling the “Final trailer” for the upcoming film. Filled with explosive action, the new Supergirl trailer shows off plenty of major action moments from the movie that stars Milly Alcock as the titular hero, not only confirming her abilities in the larger DCU but also teasing her connectivity to her heroic cousin. Check it out for yourself below.

Supergirl’s Final Trailer Brings the DCU’s Next Big Hero to the Screen

Play video

The final Supergirl trailer kicks off with a smart choice, making it clear the differences between Kara and her cousin, Superman, noting that he sees the good in everyone and she sees “the truth.” This line has been used previously, but this time it comes accompanied by some new footage, showing off what appears to be Kara’s initial arrival on Earth, with none other than Superman himself opening up the escape pod that she’s clearly been sitting inside for some time. We get another piece of footage that appears to connect directly to this, too, with Superman giving Kara her own version of the supersuit.

As noted, though, the Supergirl trailer carries some major footage of Alcock’s hero showing off how powerful she really is. One sequence shows off Kara being hit by a giant vehicle without even flinching, before showing an incredible one-shot of her punching men into the atmosphere and using her heat vision in some pretty violent ways. Another shot shows Kara flying through space while dodging debris in her way, and another of her using heat vision to blow a hole out of a body of water she’s trapped in and fly away.

The most exciting thing for some DC fans, though, is the inclusion of even more footage of Jason Momoa as Lobo. Though brief, his arrival on his bike shows him swinging his iconic hook and chain around, offering the line, “Now it’s a party,” with Kara adding, “That might be a problem.” Very briefly, we can see both heroes in the same shot, but what remains to be seen about Supergirl is how she will really interact with Lobo in the film. Momoa’s character obviously has a big place in the film, but we still haven’t seen how he fits in and what Kara thinks of him.

Finally, the Supergirl trailer goes all in on the thing that surprised many fans earlier: the threat to Krypto’s life. Like the comic that Supergirl is inspired by, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, the super-pup has a role to play but also finds himself in the sights of Krem of the Yellow Hills. The trailer even includes a sinister bit of dialogue where Krem says, “Only one of you is going to make it out alive,” accompanied by footage of Kara comforting Krypto. It’s possible this line is about something else entirely, and is just reinforcing the threat to Krypto in marketing, but truth be told, it’s working.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.