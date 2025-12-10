The Supergirl Poster Is Here (And It’s Everything We Wanted)

The next chapter of the DC Studios’ era will commence in 2026 with the arrival of Supergirl, and tomorrow, fans will see the first teaser trailer for the anticipated project. While we have to wait a little bit longer to see the teaser trailer, DC threw more coal into the fire with the arrival of the official Supergirl poster, and as you can see below, it’s everything we wanted it to be.

The poster features Milly Alcock’s Supergirl hovering in the air in full costume, though she’s also rocking a brown trench coat, black shades, and her headphones around her neck. She’s also hovering in front of a graffiti version of the Supergirl symbol, and the tag line for the film is pretty much perfect, reading “Truth. Justice. Whatever.” You can check out the new poster below.

The poster and the small bit of footage we’ve seen so far just radiate the aura of cool and confidence that fans have been hoping would translate to the screen from the comics. The film is being adapted from the celebrated Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow series from Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Matheus Lopes, and the version of the character found in that series stood out from previous iterations in a number of ways.

When it was revealed that the film would pull from that story, it wasn’t known just how much of that story and its overall tone would be brought into the finished film, but from everything we’ve seen so far, it truly seems as if the film has captured the book’s tone and vibe.

Granted, there will be some changes to the source material, including the addition of a major DC character who wasn’t in the original story. That would be the Main Man Lobo, who will be played by Jason Momoa in his new DC Studios debut. Lobo wasn’t present in the original story, but his bounty hunter role could easily be brought into the mix, and fans are eager to get their first glimpse at Momoa’s version of Lobo in the first trailer.

Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie and is based on a script by Ana Nogueira. In addition to Alcock (Supergirl) and Momoa (Lobo), the film stars Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, Emily Beecham as Alura, and David Krumholtz as Zor-El. There’s also the chance we see David Corenswet make an appearance in a cameo, as Supergirl made her debut in the small end scene in Superman, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Supergirl soars into theaters on June 26, 2026.

