Superman Updated a Surprising Piece of CGI in Its Latest Trailer (And You Definitely Missed It)

The latest trailer for James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman has offered new glimpses of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) in action, his allies, and the world he’ll inhabit. However, amidst the grand spectacle, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a subtle but significant CGI alteration to Superman’s costume compared to what was previously seen. The discovery of an updated cape for Superman in a key romantic scene with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) was highlighted by Reddit user BatmanNewsChris on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, showcasing a refinement that many feel improves the hero’s iconic look. This minor tweak demonstrates the filmmaking team’s impressive attention to detail in the post-production process as they prepare for the film’s 2025 release.

In the initial teaser trailer for Superman, a memorable shot featured Superman and Lois Lane embracing while hovering above the ground. At the time, some fans observed that Superman’s cape appeared unusually long and defied the expected physics of such a scene. BatmanNewsChris provided a side-by-side comparison using images from both trailers, clearly showing the cape’s adjusted length and drape in the newer footage. The cape now appears shorter and hangs with a more natural sense of gravity, as if being gently pulled downwards. This change underscores how Gunn and his team keep working hard behind the scenes to ensure each frame of Superman is perfect.

The fan reaction to this discovered tweak, as seen in the r/DC_Cinematic thread, has been largely positive, with many appreciating the improved look. User Wrothman commented, “If you watch in motion, the teaser cape looks weird, because it’s curving into the direction that they’re rotating… Trailer cape is behaving far more like you’d expect a cape to in that scenario.” This sentiment regarding the enhanced realism was shared by ds0005, who added, “I think you’re right, the new one behaves more fluid and has inertia with it, it does lag behind while rotating, the teaser one looks fake like, it’s too stiff.” Other users, like advester, suggested the initial version was likely part of a less polished render, stating, “The previz probably didn’t have the full physics sim.”

Everything We Know About Superman After the Latest Trailer

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The latest trailer for James Gunn’s Superman has not only refined capes but also significantly expanded our understanding of this new iteration of the DC Universe’s flagship hero. Gunn, who is both writing and directing, is aiming to present a Superman who embodies truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, with a strong emphasis on kindness in a world that may view such qualities as old-fashioned. The film will explore Clark Kent’s journey as he reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas, under the guidance of his adoptive parents, Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince) and Martha Kent (Neva Howell). This Clark Kent is already established as Superman and works as a young reporter for the Daily Planet, where his relationship with star journalist Lois Lane is a central element of the story.

One of the most striking takeaways from the new footage is the clear depiction of a DC world already populated by numerous superheroes. The trailer provided the best look yet at Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, showcasing a remarkably comics-accurate, patchwork appearance for the Element Man. Viewers also got more dynamic shots of Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, utilizing her wings and what appears to be Nth metal weaponry. Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific was glimpsed with his signature T-Spheres in action, and Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner made a more prominent appearance using green constructs to dispatch of enemies. Finally, María Gabriela de Faría’s The Engineer unleashed her liquid metal nanotechnology powers in what looked to be a significant action sequence involving Krypto the Superdog.

Superman is scheduled to fly into theaters on July 11th.

