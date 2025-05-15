Superman Reveals Best Look Yet at Metamorpho (And He’s 100% Comics Accurate)

The latest trailer for DC Studios’ upcoming Superman film has offered audiences the clearest view yet of the hero Metamorpho, the Element Man, portrayed by Anthony Carrigan. Fans of the classic DC Comics character will immediately recognize a striking comics-accurate depiction, showcasing Metamorpho’s unique patchwork appearance of various elemental textures and colors. In the brief but revealing footage, Metamorpho is seen within a high-tech glass cell he’s sharing with Superman (David Corenswet), who is shown being subdued by armored guards. The scene strongly implies both heroes are captives of a formidable adversary, likely Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), while also hinting at a world where superpowered individuals are broadly known and can be contained.

Metamorpho, whose real name is Rex Mason, was created by writer Bob Haney and artist Ramona Fradon, first appearing in The Brave and the Bold #57 in 1965. Mason was an adventurer hired by the wealthy industrialist Simon Stagg to retrieve a mystical Egyptian artifact known as the Orb of Ra. Deep within a pyramid, Mason was betrayed by Stagg’s brutish bodyguard, Java, and exposed to the radiation of an ancient meteorite from which the Orb was fashioned. This exposure transformed him into Metamorpho, a being with the astonishing ability to transmute his body into any element or combination of elements found in the human body, and eventually, any element on the periodic table. His powers also include shapeshifting, elasticity, enhanced durability, and the ability to alter the chemical composition of his form, allowing him to create complex compounds, acids, or gases. Despite his immense power, Metamorpho often views his condition as a curse due to his freakish appearance, frequently longing for a cure.

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The new Superman trailer further underscores that the film is set in a world already teeming with established heroes by showcasing other classic DC metahumans. The footage also offers a clearer glimpse at Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, one of Earth’s Green Lanterns, known for his abrasive personality. Isabela Merced is also featured as Hawkgirl, a winged warrior with a long and storied DC legacy. Additionally, Edi Gathegi appears as Michael Holt, the brilliant inventor and hero known as Mister Terrific. The trailer also provides a better look at María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica, The Engineer, a character whose body is composed of liquid metal nanotechnology and is a member of The Authority. Angela’s powers are showcased for the first time in two action scenes, one of them involving Krypto, the Superdog.

What We Know About James Gunn’s Superman

Image courtesy of DC Studios

James Gunn’s Superman, which he both wrote and directed, is poised to be the foundational film for the new DC Universe. According to the co-heads of DC Studios Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, this iteration of the Man of Steel aims to present a version of the character that embodies “truth, justice, and the American way,” with a strong emphasis on “kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.” The story will focus on Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian origins with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas, under the care of his adoptive parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent (portrayed by Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell, respectively). David Corenswet’s Clark Kent is depicted as being in his mid-twenties, already operating as Superman and working as a journalist for the Daily Planet. This Superman is described as being “madly in love” with his colleague Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and will interact with other established superheroes who perceive him as somewhat naive. The film draws thematic and narrative inspiration from various comic book storylines, including the celebrated All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely.

The supporting cast is extensive, reflecting a DC Universe rich with characters. The Daily Planet newsroom will also feature Skyler Gisondo as photographer Jimmy Olsen and Wendell Pierce as Editor-in-Chief Perry White. Lex Luthor’s operations will include Sara Sampaio as his assistant, Eve Teschmacher, and Terence Rosemore as Otis, classic characters coming from different corners of the Superman mythos. Finally, Sean Gunn has been cast as the manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, and Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr before taking a more prominent live-action role in Season 2 of Peacemaker. There is also anticipation that Milly Alcock might make her debut as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in this film, ahead of her standalone project, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is scheduled to fly into theaters on July 11th.

