Superman: Trunks or No Trunks, James Gunn Starts Poll on Twitter

Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their plans for creating the next big slate of movie and television projects that will make up their DC Cinematic Universe. Titled "Gods and Monsters", the two creators have been quite clear that they are putting a lot of effort into re-imagining the Man of Tomorrow, Superman, as a beacon of hope. Now, using his Twitter Account, Gunn has started a poll that asks fans which version of Krypton's Last Son they'd most like to see on the screen, Clark Kent with or without trunks.

Superman's first appearance all the way back in 1938 had him hitting the scene wearing his classic red trunks that became a fixture when it came to the Man of Steel's costume. However, with the arrival of DC's New 52 run in the comics, and Zack Snyder's new take on Clark Kent in the Man of Steel film, the trunks were nixed completely from Superman's suit. In the past few years in the comics, Clark once again donned a more traditional costume with the trunks intact, now having his son Jonathan taking up the mantle of Superman alongside him, but leaving many to wonder if the Kryptonian in Superman: Legacy will be sporting the briefs.

Superman: Trunks or No Trunks

James Gunn took to his Official Twitter Account to ask fans what they think when it comes to the upcoming take on Clark Kent, with "Trunks" pulling away from "No Trunks" early on in the poll when it came to Superman's look in the future film:

Superman: — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 1, 2023

Not every fan on social media was thrilled with the idea of a poll, though Gunn was quick to also state that this poll would not be the final decider when it came to whether or not the Man of Steel would keep the key component of his traditional superhero look:

Twitter isn’t deciding. This vote will not be turned into law. We’re having fun. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 1, 2023

Superman: Legacy is set to release on July 11th, 2025, with Gunn stating the following when it came to how they'll be approaching the Man of Tomorrow:

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over the moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."